Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 29, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 30-December 3) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 201 (53%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 176 (47%) have seen a fall.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 723 new cases in the seven days to November 29 – the equivalent of 1,052.1 per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from 1,059.4 in the seven days to November 22.

Gwynedd in Wales has the second highest rate, down slightly from 879.6 to 871.6, with 1,091 new cases.

North Devon has the third highest rate, down from 866.9 to 850.6, with 835 new cases.

Newry, Mourne & Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (713.9, up from 577.4) and Falkirk has the highest rate in Scotland (600.4, up from 563.7).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Ashford (up from 509.1 to 796.8)Brentwood (433.7 to 651.2)Lewes (579.6 to 771.8)Hart (496.9 to 686.4)Gedling (443.2 to 629.2)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 3 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 29; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 22.

Torridge, South-west England, 1052.1, (723), 1059.4, (728)Gwynedd, Wales, 871.6, (1091), 879.6, (1101)North Devon, South-west England, 850.6, (835), 866.9, (851)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 849.2, (1292), 853.2, (1298)Waverley, South-east England, 802.0, (1015), 666.1, (843)Ashford, South-east England, 796.8, (1044), 509.1, (667)Elmbridge, South-east England, 796.6, (1093), 840.3, (1153)Hastings, South-east England, 773.6, (716), 672.0, (622)Lewes, South-east England, 771.8, (799), 579.6, (600)Eastbourne, South-east England, 765.6, (791), 667.8, (690)Tandridge, South-east England, 751.1, (665), 754.4, (668)Teignbridge, South-west England, 747.2, (1009), 736.8, (995)Mid Devon, South-west England, 745.6, (621), 690.4, (575)Eastleigh, South-east England, 732.7, (993), 692.1, (938)Crawley, South-east England, 726.4, (817), 649.0, (730)Test Valley, South-east England, 718.8, (914), 707.0, (899)Mole Valley, South-east England, 717.3, (628), 672.8, (589)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 713.9, (1297), 577.4, (1049)Gloucester, South-west England, 713.9, (926), 556.6, (722)Guildford, South-east England, 711.7, (1070), 778.8, (1171)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 709.6, (1059), 637.9, (952)Rutland, East Midlands, 704.1, (285), 634.9, (257)Spelthorne, South-east England, 695.9, (695), 604.8, (604)Maldon, Eastern England, 695.7, (455), 555.0, (363)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 690.8, (993), 690.1, (992)Hart, South-east England, 686.4, (670), 496.9, (485)Wokingham, South-east England, 684.7, (1191), 565.7, (984)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 682.8, (1017), 791.5, (1179)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 682.3, (981), 554.3, (797)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 676.8, (805), 572.6, (681)Plymouth, South-west England, 672.3, (1767), 608.0, (1598)Wealden, South-east England, 672.3, (1094), 543.8, (885)Cherwell, South-east England, 670.4, (1018), 578.2, (878)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 670.4, (598), 562.8, (502)Arun, South-east England, 670.3, (1080), 667.2, (1075)South Hams, South-west England, 662.9, (583), 583.3, (513)Richmond upon Thames, London, 659.1, (1306), 603.1, (1195)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 654.7, (913), 708.5, (988)Torbay, South-west England, 654.1, (891), 628.4, (856)Brentwood, Eastern England, 651.2, (503), 433.7, (335)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 644.5, (1178), 530.2, (969)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 644.0, (615), 543.5, (519)Chichester, South-east England, 643.6, (782), 498.7, (606)Corby, East Midlands, 643.4, (470), 576.3, (421)Melton, East Midlands, 642.1, (330), 700.5, (360)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 641.6, (930), 748.6, (1085)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 640.1, (2541), 593.2, (2355)Rushmoor, South-east England, 637.8, (602), 583.8, (551)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 634.6, (447), 577.8, (407)Gedling, East Midlands, 629.2, (744), 443.2, (524)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 626.8, (848), 645.3, (873)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 624.8, (915), 605.0, (886)Basildon, Eastern England, 624.3, (1171), 512.9, (962)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 623.9, (1011), 613.4, (994)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 623.4, (832), 699.8, (934)Rother, South-east England, 614.2, (594), 458.0, (443)Fareham, South-east England, 612.0, (712), 567.3, (660)Castle Point, Eastern England, 612.0, (554), 477.2, (432)Portsmouth, South-east England, 611.6, (1313), 506.3, (1087)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 606.0, (975), 581.7, (936)Woking, South-east England, 602.0, (602), 543.0, (543)Falkirk, Scotland, 600.4, (964), 563.7, (905)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 599.5, (1763), 516.8, (1520)Exeter, South-west England, 597.8, (797), 530.3, (707)West Devon, South-west England, 596.7, (335), 477.4, (268)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 596.7, (1082), 608.9, (1104)Havant, South-east England, 594.4, (751), 514.5, (650)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 591.1, (1058), 521.8, (934)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 591.0, (894), 581.7, (880)Worcester, West Midlands, 590.4, (592), 619.4, (621)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 589.1, (781), 495.6, (657)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 587.0, (891), 602.2, (914)Winchester, South-east England, 582.1, (733), 474.9, (598)Stevenage, Eastern England, 581.1, (512), 558.4, (492)Rochford, Eastern England, 580.9, (509), 518.1, (454)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 580.7, (649), 512.7, (573)Thurrock, Eastern England, 580.0, (1018), 480.8, (844)Swale, South-east England, 576.8, (871), 514.5, (777)Tamworth, West Midlands, 575.0, (442), 595.9, (458)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 574.8, (1553), 468.5, (1266)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 574.1, (697), 570.8, (693)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 571.9, (671), 540.3, (634)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 571.1, (3124), 552.2, (3021)Dorset, South-west England, 569.0, (2161), 590.9, (2244)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 566.8, (688), 544.5, (661)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 566.6, (459), 467.9, (379)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 566.0, (902), 522.1, (832)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 565.7, (453), 495.7, (397)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 565.3, (1228), 519.7, (1129)East Hampshire, South-east England, 565.3, (700), 590.3, (731)Medway, South-east England, 564.6, (1576), 482.9, (1348)Maidstone, South-east England, 564.3, (977), 508.9, (881)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 564.1, (778), 465.5, (642)Braintree, Eastern England, 557.8, (854), 520.0, (796)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 557.3, (530), 472.1, (449)Kettering, East Midlands, 556.7, (569), 530.3, (542)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 556.7, (1624), 497.0, (1450)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 556.1, (1905), 576.0, (1973)Harborough, East Midlands, 555.8, (531), 549.5, (525)Cambridge, Eastern England, 554.9, (694), 430.2, (538)Sutton, London, 554.6, (1152), 448.7, (932)New Forest, South-east England, 553.9, (995), 542.7, (975)Mendip, South-west England, 553.8, (644), 550.4, (640)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 548.7, (3158), 474.0, (2728)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 548.5, (530), 550.6, (532)West Berkshire, South-east England, 547.8, (868), 569.8, (903)Reading, South-east England, 547.0, (877), 505.8, (811)Colchester, Eastern England, 545.6, (1076), 529.4, (1044)Horsham, South-east England, 542.4, (789), 560.2, (815)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 541.5, (717), 472.0, (625)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 541.1, (770), 560.1, (797)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 531.9, (659), 552.9, (685)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 531.6, (1530), 555.6, (1599)Cheltenham, South-west England, 529.1, (614), 572.2, (664)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 528.7, (601), 638.7, (726)Kingston upon Thames, London, 528.6, (947), 438.8, (786)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 526.2, (667), 549.9, (697)Harlow, Eastern England, 525.9, (459), 577.5, (504)Canterbury, South-east England, 524.7, (875), 424.0, (707)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 522.3, (748), 565.5, (810)Shropshire, West Midlands, 522.1, (1699), 537.5, (1749)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 521.9, (937), 511.3, (918)Gravesham, South-east England, 521.1, (557), 469.6, (502)St Albans, Eastern England, 521.0, (778), 466.8, (697)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 520.1, (469), 471.3, (425)South Somerset, South-west England, 519.9, (877), 478.4, (807)Gosport, South-east England, 517.2, (438), 535.0, (453)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 516.8, (566), 505.9, (554)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 514.5, (1769), 504.6, (1735)Erewash, East Midlands, 514.2, (593), 483.8, (558)Dover, South-east England, 511.3, (606), 443.8, (526)Wiltshire, South-west England, 509.3, (2567), 570.0, (2873)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 509.2, (627), 629.4, (775)Runnymede, South-east England, 505.9, (457), 488.2, (441)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 505.0, (627), 528.3, (656)Southampton, South-east England, 503.0, (1272), 491.6, (1243)Wandsworth, London, 500.7, (1651), 430.6, (1420)Bridgend, Wales, 499.5, (737), 435.1, (642)Wrexham, Wales, 496.9, (676), 549.8, (748)Redditch, West Midlands, 496.7, (425), 515.4, (441)Torfaen, Wales, 494.6, (469), 477.7, (453)East Devon, South-west England, 494.3, (732), 523.4, (775)Cotswold, South-west England, 494.1, (446), 464.2, (419)Tendring, Eastern England, 492.7, (726), 411.3, (606)Flintshire, Wales, 490.9, (770), 497.3, (780)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 489.5, (263), 547.2, (294)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 489.0, (790), 515.6, (833)Warrington, North-west England, 488.5, (1023), 407.8, (854)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 487.3, (864), 482.8, (856)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 486.3, (457), 511.9, (481)Merton, London, 484.4, (1000), 421.9, (871)Lichfield, West Midlands, 483.7, (511), 526.3, (556)Bromley, London, 482.0, (1604), 381.7, (1270)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 479.7, (1231), 462.2, (1186)Charnwood, East Midlands, 477.7, (900), 625.2, (1178)Newport, Wales, 477.5, (747), 427.6, (669)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 476.5, (500), 424.1, (445)Thanet, South-east England, 476.5, (674), 451.0, (638)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 474.5, (871), 361.2, (663)Babergh, Eastern England, 472.3, (438), 353.7, (328)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 472.0, (541), 435.3, (499)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 471.8, (411), 419.0, (365)Cardiff, Wales, 471.8, (1742), 499.2, (1843)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 471.7, (530), 430.7, (484)Worthing, South-east England, 470.5, (521), 558.1, (618)Adur, South-east England, 470.5, (302), 364.6, (234)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 470.0, (1218), 471.6, (1222)Wychavon, West Midlands, 469.9, (616), 508.8, (667)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 469.6, (571), 353.6, (430)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 465.8, (828), 412.4, (733)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 465.2, (703), 489.7, (740)North Tyneside, North-east England, 464.4, (970), 463.9, (969)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 463.8, (548), 453.7, (536)Peterborough, Eastern England, 462.9, (938), 462.4, (937)Havering, London, 462.7, (1206), 361.0, (941)Luton, Eastern England, 462.2, (987), 429.0, (916)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 461.8, (484), 429.4, (450)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 460.4, (463), 515.1, (518)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 460.2, (256), 598.6, (333)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 456.2, (603), 390.4, (516)Solihull, West Midlands, 455.7, (991), 432.7, (941)Bedford, Eastern England, 454.5, (794), 477.4, (834)Dartford, South-east England, 453.3, (517), 373.5, (426)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 451.8, (512), 371.5, (421)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 451.3, (316), 404.2, (283)Monmouthshire, Wales, 450.8, (429), 564.3, (537)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 450.4, (556), 405.0, (500)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 450.0, (258), 397.6, (228)Watford, Eastern England, 449.2, (434), 487.5, (471)Powys, Wales, 448.8, (597), 446.5, (594)Chorley, North-west England, 445.9, (530), 461.0, (548)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 444.9, (255), 535.7, (307)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 444.6, (291), 485.9, (318)Bexley, London, 442.0, (1102), 358.6, (894)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 439.0, (463), 412.4, (435)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 438.5, (272), 496.6, (308)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 437.3, (686), 351.9, (552)Daventry, East Midlands, 435.9, (379), 433.6, (377)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 435.4, (515), 482.8, (571)Dacorum, Eastern England, 434.8, (676), 451.6, (702)Caerphilly, Wales, 434.7, (790), 445.2, (809)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 434.1, (1490), 474.9, (1630)North Somerset, South-west England, 433.7, (935), 401.3, (865)Northampton, East Midlands, 432.0, (969), 387.0, (868)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 432.0, (415), 397.7, (382)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 431.7, (343), 435.5, (346)Mansfield, East Midlands, 430.7, (471), 361.2, (395)Trafford, North-west England, 430.2, (1022), 409.5, (973)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 429.5, (439), 408.9, (418)Oxford, South-east England, 428.8, (650), 452.6, (686)Blaby, East Midlands, 423.7, (432), 538.5, (549)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 423.7, (430), 484.8, (492)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 423.0, (460), 405.5, (441)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 422.0, (547), 458.3, (594)Waltham Forest, London, 421.0, (1166), 336.2, (931)Stafford, West Midlands, 418.5, (577), 459.2, (633)Slough, South-east England, 418.5, (626), 437.2, (654)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 417.7, (384), 574.3, (528)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 417.7, (383), 554.0, (508)Blackpool, North-west England, 417.0, (577), 444.4, (615)Hounslow, London, 416.9, (1133), 403.3, (1096)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 415.9, (629), 382.2, (578)Gateshead, North-east England, 413.0, (834), 434.3, (877)Wigan, North-west England, 412.7, (1365), 394.0, (1303)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 412.7, (499), 566.5, (685)Warwick, West Midlands, 411.3, (596), 381.6, (553)St. Helens, North-west England, 410.3, (743), 418.0, (757)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 409.8, (779), 494.0, (939)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 407.0, (703), 421.4, (728)Ealing, London, 406.9, (1385), 389.0, (1324)Angus, Scotland, 404.9, (469), 487.8, (565)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 403.5, (526), 512.4, (668)Derby, East Midlands, 402.2, (1033), 388.6, (998)Darlington, North-east England, 402.2, (432), 447.9, (481)Knowsley, North-west England, 402.1, (613), 379.1, (578)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 402.1, (518), 396.6, (511)East Lothian, Scotland, 401.3, (433), 449.5, (485)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 400.5, (242), 506.4, (306)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 399.2, (384), 377.4, (363)Stroud, South-west England, 398.7, (482), 406.1, (491)Cheshire East, North-west England, 398.5, (1541), 418.7, (1619)Fife, Scotland, 397.5, (1487), 420.2, (1572)Broadland, Eastern England, 397.2, (524), 400.2, (528)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 396.5, (959), 420.9, (1018)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 396.4, (544), 401.5, (551)Swansea, Wales, 395.0, (974), 416.9, (1028)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 394.9, (286), 379.7, (275)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 393.5, (365), 391.3, (363)Denbighshire, Wales, 392.1, (379), 479.0, (463)Lambeth, London, 391.8, (1261), 281.2, (905)Croydon, London, 391.2, (1520), 311.9, (1212)Barnet, London, 390.0, (1556), 375.2, (1497)Salford, North-west England, 389.8, (1024), 441.6, (1160)Dudley, West Midlands, 389.3, (1255), 459.4, (1481)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 389.1, (1031), 388.7, (1030)Boston, East Midlands, 388.2, (275), 415.0, (294)South Ribble, North-west England, 386.2, (429), 469.0, (521)West Lothian, Scotland, 385.7, (709), 353.6, (650)Sefton, North-west England, 385.6, (1064), 402.7, (1111)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 385.3, (376), 363.8, (355)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 384.6, (389), 389.6, (394)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 383.4, (402), 368.1, (386)Rugby, West Midlands, 383.2, (424), 418.4, (463)Lincoln, East Midlands, 381.8, (382), 483.8, (484)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 380.7, (1168), 356.2, (1093)Stockport, North-west England, 380.4, (1119), 374.2, (1101)Wirral, North-west England, 380.2, (1233), 404.8, (1313)Nottingham, East Midlands, 379.7, (1280), 338.8, (1142)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 379.0, (373), 497.8, (490)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 378.4, (747), 408.8, (807)Bristol, South-west England, 378.2, (1762), 397.8, (1853)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 378.1, (938), 393.4, (976)Breckland, Eastern England, 378.0, (534), 388.0, (548)Rochdale, North-west England, 377.8, (845), 448.5, (1003)Hyndburn, North-west England, 374.7, (304), 443.7, (360)Tameside, North-west England, 373.8, (849), 407.7, (926)Bury, North-west England, 373.3, (712), 406.9, (776)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 373.2, (1312), 412.1, (1449)Conwy, Wales, 373.1, (441), 400.2, (473)Rossendale, North-west England, 369.6, (264), 490.0, (350)County Durham, North-east England, 369.1, (1968), 395.8, (2110)Greenwich, London, 368.1, (1064), 281.3, (813)Hillingdon, London, 367.3, (1135), 353.1, (1091)Redbridge, London, 367.1, (1122), 311.5, (952)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 366.5, (188), 411.4, (211)Halton, North-west England, 366.1, (475), 433.9, (563)Lewisham, London, 364.9, (1114), 295.1, (901)Fylde, North-west England, 364.5, (296), 366.9, (298)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 364.2, (540), 490.9, (728)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 362.9, (360), 310.5, (308)Liverpool, North-west England, 362.3, (1813), 310.9, (1556)Northumberland, North-east England, 361.9, (1172), 413.2, (1338)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 358.4, (1121), 364.8, (1141)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 357.5, (819), 444.0, (1017)Haringey, London, 357.4, (952), 336.0, (895)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 355.9, (1214), 372.6, (1271)South Holland, East Midlands, 355.7, (341), 391.2, (375)Inverclyde, Scotland, 355.6, (274), 371.1, (286)Harrow, London, 354.3, (894), 307.5, (776)Southwark, London, 353.7, (1132), 249.7, (799)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 353.5, (746), 376.3, (794)Ashfield, East Midlands, 352.2, (452), 391.9, (503)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 351.4, (690), 435.9, (856)West Lancashire, North-west England, 351.1, (402), 368.6, (422)Fenland, Eastern England, 350.7, (358), 316.4, (323)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 349.8, (505), 431.5, (623)Bolsover, East Midlands, 348.1, (283), 403.4, (328)Moray, Scotland, 347.9, (333), 522.4, (500)Swindon, South-west England, 347.7, (775), 361.2, (805)Sunderland, North-east England, 347.7, (966), 386.2, (1073)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 347.5, (870), 370.2, (927)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 343.3, (361), 320.4, (337)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 338.5, (299), 383.7, (339)Lancaster, North-west England, 336.9, (499), 334.9, (496)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 336.8, (652), 415.8, (805)Leicester, East Midlands, 335.8, (1189), 382.2, (1353)Brent, London, 334.7, (1097), 287.1, (941)Eden, North-west England, 333.0, (179), 347.9, (187)Stirling, Scotland, 329.5, (310), 480.4, (452)Sandwell, West Midlands, 328.8, (1082), 331.3, (1090)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 322.2, (1700), 308.0, (1625)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 320.6, (481), 321.9, (483)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 317.7, (212), 407.6, (272)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 317.3, (1018), 332.3, (1066)Norwich, Eastern England, 316.5, (450), 302.4, (430)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 315.0, (833), 365.7, (967)Barking and Dagenham, London, 313.4, (671), 246.6, (528)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 313.4, (2503), 308.6, (2465)Ipswich, Eastern England, 313.3, (426), 347.1, (472)Oldham, North-west England, 313.1, (744), 296.3, (704)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 312.1, (350), 328.2, (368)Manchester, North-west England, 310.9, (1728), 324.3, (1802)Islington, London, 309.1, (767), 264.0, (655)Birmingham, West Midlands, 308.6, (3520), 319.2, (3641)Hackney and City of London, London, 307.7, (898), 292.2, (853)Enfield, London, 307.3, (1025), 263.2, (878)Bolton, North-west England, 304.9, (879), 358.4, (1033)Camden, London, 302.3, (845), 263.0, (735)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 302.0, (432), 292.9, (419)South Tyneside, North-east England, 300.4, (454), 294.4, (445)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 299.8, (326), 468.1, (509)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 299.2, (425), 280.2, (398)Wyre, North-west England, 298.9, (338), 375.9, (425)Copeland, North-west England, 298.3, (203), 241.0, (164)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 294.4, (416), 321.3, (454)Westminster, London, 293.1, (791), 251.6, (679)Tower Hamlets, London, 293.1, (973), 243.7, (809)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 292.6, (763), 350.9, (915)Preston, North-west England, 289.3, (417), 302.5, (436)High Peak, East Midlands, 285.0, (264), 377.8, (350)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 283.8, (381), 277.8, (373)Walsall, West Midlands, 283.6, (813), 331.7, (951)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 283.2, (508), 307.2, (551)Burnley, North-west England, 282.1, (252), 332.4, (297)Coventry, West Midlands, 282.0, (1070), 303.9, (1153)Midlothian, Scotland, 281.3, (262), 297.4, (277)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 280.3, (323), 318.5, (367)Hartlepool, North-east England, 276.0, (259), 346.3, (325)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 271.9, (1602), 306.5, (1806)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 271.9, (413), 344.9, (524)South Lakeland, North-west England, 271.7, (285), 281.2, (295)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 271.0, (573), 260.6, (551)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 270.9, (421), 311.4, (484)Newham, London, 270.2, (960), 233.1, (828)Allerdale, North-west England, 261.7, (256), 321.0, (314)Glasgow City, Scotland, 258.8, (1645), 262.1, (1666)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 250.3, (1357), 258.4, (1401)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 249.3, (213), 357.0, (305)Pendle, North-west England, 247.4, (228), 276.7, (255)Ceredigion, Wales, 244.2, (178), 242.8, (177)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 237.5, (1048), 268.3, (1184)Dundee City, Scotland, 235.9, (351), 317.8, (473)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 234.0, (62), 135.8, (36)Highland, Scotland, 231.5, (545), 358.5, (844)Carlisle, North-west England, 222.1, (241), 263.5, (286)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 166.2, (38), 450.4, (103)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 111.6, (25), 183.0, (41)