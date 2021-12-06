Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 2, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 3-6) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 270 (72%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 106 (28%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 693 new cases in the seven days to December 2 – the equivalent of 1,008.5 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,073.9 in the seven days to November 25.

North Devon has the second highest rate, down from 900.5 to 853.6, with 838 new cases.

Gwynedd in Wales has the third highest rate, down slightly from 846.8 to 842.0, with 1,054 new cases.

Newry, Mourne & Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (822.4, up from 601.1) and Falkirk has the highest rate in Scotland (608.5, up from 574.9).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:South Northamptonshire (up from 554.0 to 815.8)West Devon (452.4 to 698.3)South Hams (608.3 to 832.3)Newry, Mourne & Down (601.1 to 822.4)East Ayrshire (373.4 to 575.7)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 6 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 2; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 25.

Torridge, South-west England, 1008.5, (693), 1073.9, (738)North Devon, South-west England, 853.6, (838), 900.5, (884)Gwynedd, Wales, 842.0, (1054), 846.8, (1060)Ashford, South-east England, 837.3, (1097), 657.2, (861)South Hams, South-west England, 832.3, (732), 608.3, (535)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 826.8, (1234), 670.0, (1000)Waverley, South-east England, 824.1, (1043), 734.9, (930)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 822.4, (1494), 601.1, (1092)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 815.8, (779), 554.0, (529)Lewes, South-east England, 814.3, (843), 658.8, (682)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 813.7, (1238), 867.0, (1319)Tandridge, South-east England, 807.5, (715), 777.0, (688)Hastings, South-east England, 806.0, (746), 726.1, (672)Eastleigh, South-east England, 799.9, (1084), 691.4, (937)Teignbridge, South-west England, 791.6, (1069), 746.5, (1008)Elmbridge, South-east England, 790.0, (1084), 856.3, (1175)Gloucester, South-west England, 784.8, (1018), 603.7, (783)Hart, South-east England, 781.7, (763), 604.5, (590)Plymouth, South-west England, 765.9, (2013), 622.4, (1636)Mole Valley, South-east England, 755.0, (661), 721.9, (632)Cherwell, South-east England, 754.7, (1146), 609.8, (926)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 738.8, (1062), 697.0, (1002)Crawley, South-east England, 737.9, (830), 716.6, (806)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 734.0, (517), 624.6, (440)Spelthorne, South-east England, 729.9, (729), 681.9, (681)Test Valley, South-east England, 729.0, (927), 732.9, (932)Eastbourne, South-east England, 727.8, (752), 774.3, (800)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 724.9, (1325), 563.5, (1030)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 724.7, (1042), 625.9, (900)Rutland, East Midlands, 723.9, (293), 654.7, (265)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 723.1, (860), 616.3, (733)Portsmouth, South-east England, 720.1, (1546), 522.1, (1121)Castle Point, Eastern England, 716.9, (649), 543.5, (492)Torbay, South-west England, 715.0, (974), 610.8, (832)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 706.0, (1136), 603.5, (971)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 704.0, (1031), 596.1, (873)West Devon, South-west England, 698.3, (392), 452.4, (254)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 693.0, (2038), 547.4, (1610)Brentwood, Eastern England, 691.3, (534), 492.0, (380)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 688.8, (1026), 723.0, (1077)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 680.5, (607), 612.1, (546)Basildon, Eastern England, 679.8, (1275), 557.2, (1045)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 678.3, (1214), 585.5, (1048)Wokingham, South-east England, 677.8, (1179), 651.4, (1133)Guildford, South-east England, 675.7, (1016), 826.7, (1243)Harborough, East Midlands, 674.1, (644), 528.6, (505)Fareham, South-east England, 672.2, (782), 578.5, (673)Mid Devon, South-west England, 669.9, (558), 725.2, (604)Wealden, South-east England, 669.8, (1090), 597.9, (973)Havant, South-east England, 669.6, (846), 552.5, (698)Arun, South-east England, 669.1, (1078), 710.0, (1144)Richmond upon Thames, London, 668.7, (1325), 647.5, (1283)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 668.3, (2653), 607.3, (2411)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 664.8, (743), 531.5, (594)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 664.6, (1077), 618.9, (1003)Chichester, South-east England, 660.9, (803), 589.3, (716)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 659.9, (1783), 523.7, (1415)Maldon, Eastern England, 657.5, (430), 640.7, (419)Rushmoor, South-east England, 656.9, (620), 598.6, (565)Tamworth, West Midlands, 650.5, (500), 620.6, (477)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 646.8, (892), 498.2, (687)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 646.4, (857), 532.5, (706)Gosport, South-east England, 646.0, (547), 511.3, (433)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 644.7, (899), 710.7, (991)Sutton, London, 643.7, (1337), 523.3, (1087)Rochford, Eastern England, 643.6, (564), 538.6, (472)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 641.2, (970), 600.2, (908)Maidstone, South-east England, 640.6, (1109), 496.7, (860)Woking, South-east England, 638.9, (639), 623.0, (623)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 633.9, (846), 687.1, (917)Exeter, South-west England, 633.8, (845), 528.8, (705)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 632.7, (917), 687.9, (997)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 631.6, (1134), 502.4, (902)Rother, South-east England, 627.6, (607), 554.2, (536)Gedling, East Midlands, 627.5, (742), 553.1, (654)West Berkshire, South-east England, 626.0, (992), 548.4, (869)Harlow, Eastern England, 625.6, (546), 524.7, (458)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 623.8, (2137), 573.6, (1965)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 623.1, (993), 518.3, (826)Medway, South-east England, 622.3, (1737), 512.6, (1431)Worcester, West Midlands, 620.4, (622), 648.3, (650)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 619.8, (1784), 526.4, (1515)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 617.8, (1342), 559.8, (1216)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 616.8, (596), 537.1, (519)Colchester, Eastern England, 616.6, (1216), 519.8, (1025)Swale, South-east England, 615.8, (930), 568.8, (859)Thurrock, Eastern England, 614.1, (1078), 547.5, (961)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 613.8, (1113), 618.8, (1122)Winchester, South-east England, 613.1, (772), 542.4, (683)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 612.9, (1788), 545.0, (1590)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 608.6, (493), 530.8, (430)Falkirk, Scotland, 608.5, (977), 574.9, (923)Braintree, Eastern England, 607.5, (930), 542.8, (831)Melton, East Midlands, 603.2, (310), 688.8, (354)Cambridge, Eastern England, 601.3, (752), 529.3, (662)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 600.4, (571), 543.6, (517)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 599.7, (728), 533.0, (647)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 599.6, (3280), 563.9, (3085)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 597.4, (701), 530.9, (623)Bridgend, Wales, 595.1, (878), 441.2, (651)Reading, South-east England, 595.0, (954), 543.2, (871)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 594.1, (753), 529.4, (671)Dorset, South-west England, 593.5, (2254), 582.7, (2213)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 591.4, (718), 632.5, (768)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 585.4, (3369), 491.9, (2831)East Hampshire, South-east England, 584.6, (724), 584.6, (724)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 583.9, (790), 662.3, (896)New Forest, South-east England, 582.2, (1046), 562.2, (1010)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 576.5, (875), 594.3, (902)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 575.7, (700), 373.4, (454)St Albans, Eastern England, 574.6, (858), 490.9, (733)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 574.5, (518), 486.8, (439)Runnymede, South-east England, 571.3, (516), 508.2, (459)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 569.4, (456), 518.2, (415)Gravesham, South-east England, 568.8, (608), 489.3, (523)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 567.8, (808), 586.1, (834)Erewash, East Midlands, 567.1, (654), 493.4, (569)Stevenage, Eastern England, 566.4, (499), 592.5, (522)Corby, East Midlands, 565.3, (413), 610.5, (446)Canterbury, South-east England, 563.7, (940), 481.5, (803)Worthing, South-east England, 559.9, (620), 511.2, (566)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 559.5, (634), 399.8, (453)Kettering, East Midlands, 558.6, (571), 580.2, (593)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 556.5, (691), 507.4, (630)Mendip, South-west England, 555.5, (646), 568.4, (661)Wrexham, Wales, 552.7, (752), 498.3, (678)Kingston upon Thames, London, 552.6, (990), 478.9, (858)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 549.8, (728), 524.9, (695)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 545.1, (597), 487.6, (534)East Devon, South-west England, 545.0, (807), 510.5, (756)Bromley, London, 542.4, (1805), 432.8, (1440)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 541.3, (1861), 506.7, (1742)Cotswold, South-west England, 540.6, (488), 423.2, (382)Dartford, South-east England, 539.2, (615), 407.7, (465)Daventry, East Midlands, 538.2, (468), 411.7, (358)Warrington, North-west England, 536.3, (1123), 431.2, (903)Adur, South-east England, 535.9, (344), 405.1, (260)Shropshire, West Midlands, 535.3, (1742), 514.7, (1675)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 534.2, (502), 511.9, (481)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 532.3, (605), 592.1, (673)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 531.5, (628), 423.2, (500)Tendring, Eastern England, 531.4, (783), 453.3, (668)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 528.7, (651), 606.7, (747)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 528.5, (937), 487.3, (864)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 528.1, (460), 392.6, (342)Bedford, Eastern England, 527.8, (922), 461.4, (806)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 527.1, (653), 537.6, (666)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 526.9, (604), 457.1, (524)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 524.8, (550), 442.7, (464)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 524.3, (932), 427.0, (759)Dacorum, Eastern England, 522.3, (812), 423.9, (659)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 520.3, (955), 411.3, (755)Flintshire, Wales, 520.3, (816), 483.3, (758)Horsham, South-east England, 519.7, (756), 554.7, (807)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 518.1, (742), 569.7, (816)Babergh, Eastern England, 516.5, (479), 380.7, (353)Boston, East Midlands, 512.4, (363), 422.1, (299)South Somerset, South-west England, 512.2, (864), 507.4, (856)Dover, South-east England, 511.3, (606), 498.7, (591)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 510.9, (1311), 447.0, (1147)Redditch, West Midlands, 510.7, (437), 524.7, (449)Wiltshire, South-west England, 508.5, (2563), 522.9, (2636)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 508.4, (356), 411.3, (288)Merton, London, 506.7, (1046), 458.7, (947)Bexley, London, 506.2, (1262), 379.5, (946)Wandsworth, London, 506.2, (1669), 490.7, (1618)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 505.6, (764), 472.5, (714)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 505.4, (668), 416.9, (551)Havering, London, 502.2, (1309), 394.8, (1029)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 501.0, (563), 425.4, (478)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 500.6, (269), 489.5, (263)Chorley, North-west England, 499.7, (594), 429.9, (511)Wychavon, West Midlands, 499.7, (655), 504.3, (661)Southampton, South-east England, 497.9, (1259), 503.8, (1274)Newport, Wales, 497.3, (778), 450.0, (704)Blaby, East Midlands, 495.3, (505), 462.0, (471)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 494.7, (1282), 471.6, (1222)Peterborough, Eastern England, 494.0, (1001), 450.6, (913)Cheltenham, South-west England, 492.1, (571), 563.6, (654)Lichfield, West Midlands, 491.3, (519), 507.4, (536)Cardiff, Wales, 490.0, (1809), 477.5, (1763)Thanet, South-east England, 489.2, (692), 485.7, (687)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 488.2, (491), 478.3, (481)Luton, Eastern England, 485.7, (1037), 444.9, (950)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 484.3, (317), 481.3, (315)Solihull, West Midlands, 484.2, (1053), 443.2, (964)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 481.8, (524), 401.8, (437)Waltham Forest, London, 479.5, (1328), 372.3, (1031)Rugby, West Midlands, 476.3, (527), 398.6, (441)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 475.6, (295), 449.8, (279)Greenwich, London, 475.0, (1373), 308.3, (891)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 473.6, (497), 456.5, (479)Cheshire East, North-west England, 473.5, (1831), 389.2, (1505)Monmouthshire, Wales, 472.9, (450), 459.2, (437)Stafford, West Midlands, 472.2, (651), 409.1, (564)Torfaen, Wales, 471.4, (447), 478.7, (454)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 469.1, (269), 479.6, (275)Watford, Eastern England, 468.8, (453), 444.0, (429)Caerphilly, Wales, 466.1, (847), 438.6, (797)Charnwood, East Midlands, 465.5, (877), 571.1, (1076)North Somerset, South-west England, 464.3, (1001), 437.9, (944)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 464.1, (266), 497.3, (285)Lambeth, London, 462.4, (1488), 321.0, (1033)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 461.7, (487), 456.0, (481)Trafford, North-west England, 458.4, (1089), 426.8, (1014)Derby, East Midlands, 457.9, (1176), 403.8, (1037)Northampton, East Midlands, 457.9, (1027), 391.9, (879)Slough, South-east England, 455.3, (681), 415.8, (622)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 454.9, (422), 369.8, (343)North Tyneside, North-east England, 454.3, (949), 475.9, (994)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 453.9, (712), 379.3, (595)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 453.1, (732), 507.0, (819)Oxford, South-east England, 449.9, (682), 428.1, (649)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 449.0, (459), 413.8, (423)Lewisham, London, 447.7, (1367), 316.4, (966)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 447.1, (430), 366.0, (352)Hounslow, London, 445.6, (1211), 402.6, (1094)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 445.5, (550), 419.6, (518)Stroud, South-west England, 444.2, (537), 368.9, (446)Powys, Wales, 443.5, (590), 432.2, (575)Lincoln, East Midlands, 442.8, (443), 427.8, (428)Croydon, London, 439.8, (1709), 360.3, (1400)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 439.1, (318), 400.4, (290)Warwick, West Midlands, 438.9, (636), 371.3, (538)Broadland, Eastern England, 438.9, (579), 363.8, (480)Denbighshire, Wales, 438.6, (424), 428.3, (414)Ealing, London, 436.3, (1485), 406.1, (1382)Mansfield, East Midlands, 435.3, (476), 393.2, (430)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 434.7, (560), 381.1, (491)St. Helens, North-west England, 434.0, (786), 389.9, (706)Redbridge, London, 432.8, (1323), 330.1, (1009)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 431.2, (510), 467.5, (553)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 430.9, (521), 501.1, (606)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 430.7, (1478), 473.2, (1624)Fife, Scotland, 430.1, (1609), 391.6, (1465)Wigan, North-west England, 429.7, (1421), 399.4, (1321)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 429.7, (394), 470.0, (431)Barnet, London, 429.6, (1714), 380.9, (1520)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 429.1, (434), 370.8, (375)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 427.9, (411), 433.1, (416)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 427.7, (434), 403.0, (409)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 423.2, (731), 374.0, (646)Halton, North-west England, 420.0, (545), 403.1, (523)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 418.9, (543), 438.2, (568)Tameside, North-west England, 418.7, (951), 383.1, (870)Stockport, North-west England, 418.1, (1230), 388.5, (1143)Southwark, London, 417.2, (1335), 287.5, (920)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 416.6, (368), 332.8, (294)East Lothian, Scotland, 416.1, (449), 394.8, (426)Nottingham, East Midlands, 415.6, (1401), 354.5, (1195)West Lothian, Scotland, 414.5, (762), 319.3, (587)Bury, North-west England, 413.7, (789), 398.5, (760)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 412.1, (249), 461.7, (279)Swansea, Wales, 412.1, (1016), 391.8, (966)Sefton, North-west England, 411.7, (1136), 397.2, (1096)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 411.1, (536), 474.8, (619)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 411.0, (431), 354.8, (372)Rochdale, North-west England, 410.9, (919), 423.0, (946)Breckland, Eastern England, 410.6, (580), 358.9, (507)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 410.3, (563), 408.8, (561)Gateshead, North-east England, 410.0, (828), 418.9, (846)Salford, North-west England, 410.0, (1077), 432.4, (1136)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 409.3, (778), 459.8, (874)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 409.1, (325), 448.1, (356)Darlington, North-east England, 408.7, (439), 413.4, (444)Knowsley, North-west England, 408.0, (622), 400.1, (610)Bristol, South-west England, 407.6, (1899), 378.0, (1761)Dudley, West Midlands, 406.4, (1310), 435.2, (1403)Blackpool, North-west England, 406.1, (562), 434.3, (601)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 405.3, (402), 345.8, (343)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 404.2, (798), 371.8, (734)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 403.9, (1378), 344.1, (1174)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 403.2, (424), 358.5, (377)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 400.6, (969), 392.8, (950)South Ribble, North-west England, 399.7, (444), 424.9, (472)South Holland, East Midlands, 399.6, (383), 364.1, (349)Copeland, North-west England, 395.3, (269), 232.2, (158)Liverpool, North-west England, 395.0, (1977), 327.9, (1641)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 394.9, (363), 504.7, (464)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 394.6, (979), 375.3, (931)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 394.0, (1044), 404.2, (1071)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 393.7, (219), 551.9, (307)Eden, North-west England, 392.5, (211), 323.7, (174)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 392.1, (770), 382.5, (751)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 391.4, (1201), 380.7, (1168)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 391.0, (757), 342.9, (664)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 388.4, (379), 373.0, (364)Wirral, North-west England, 388.2, (1259), 390.3, (1266)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 387.1, (574), 414.1, (614)Hillingdon, London, 385.1, (1190), 377.3, (1166)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 384.1, (581), 406.6, (615)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 384.0, (1232), 296.1, (950)Inverclyde, Scotland, 381.5, (294), 333.5, (257)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 380.8, (427), 275.5, (309)County Durham, North-east England, 375.9, (2004), 386.2, (2059)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 375.8, (793), 344.5, (727)Ashfield, East Midlands, 374.8, (481), 388.8, (499)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 371.9, (537), 366.4, (529)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 371.2, (1161), 351.4, (1099)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 371.0, (527), 273.2, (388)Haringey, London, 370.6, (987), 365.7, (974)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 370.4, (190), 403.6, (207)Harrow, London, 368.9, (931), 322.2, (813)Rossendale, North-west England, 368.2, (263), 443.8, (317)Barking and Dagenham, London, 368.0, (788), 266.2, (570)Hackney and City of London, London, 366.6, (1070), 268.9, (785)Islington, London, 365.6, (907), 268.0, (665)Hyndburn, North-west England, 364.8, (296), 411.7, (334)Conwy, Wales, 364.7, (431), 418.8, (495)Leicester, East Midlands, 364.4, (1290), 368.9, (1306)Ipswich, Eastern England, 364.0, (495), 319.9, (435)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 363.7, (358), 450.1, (443)Norwich, Eastern England, 363.6, (517), 311.6, (443)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 362.4, (1274), 413.0, (1452)Bolsover, East Midlands, 360.4, (293), 370.2, (301)Northumberland, North-east England, 357.9, (1159), 407.6, (1320)Camden, London, 356.7, (997), 266.2, (744)Fenland, Eastern England, 351.7, (359), 349.7, (357)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 351.5, (880), 364.3, (912)Tower Hamlets, London, 347.9, (1155), 262.7, (872)Lancaster, North-west England, 347.7, (515), 323.4, (479)Enfield, London, 347.4, (1159), 280.6, (936)Brent, London, 347.2, (1138), 323.4, (1060)West Lancashire, North-west England, 345.9, (396), 358.1, (410)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 343.3, (515), 306.6, (460)Angus, Scotland, 342.8, (397), 448.1, (519)Swindon, South-west England, 341.9, (762), 363.0, (809)Fylde, North-west England, 338.6, (275), 369.4, (300)Newham, London, 338.1, (1201), 244.3, (868)Sandwell, West Midlands, 337.3, (1110), 339.5, (1117)Stirling, Scotland, 335.9, (316), 392.2, (369)Sunderland, North-east England, 334.4, (929), 390.5, (1085)Hartlepool, North-east England, 332.5, (312), 298.4, (280)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 331.7, (1750), 321.1, (1694)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 327.5, (866), 347.9, (920)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 325.9, (2603), 301.1, (2405)Westminster, London, 325.7, (879), 268.3, (724)Manchester, North-west England, 324.6, (1804), 320.1, (1779)Midlothian, Scotland, 324.2, (302), 279.1, (260)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 321.3, (454), 304.3, (430)Oldham, North-west England, 318.6, (757), 305.9, (727)Birmingham, West Midlands, 314.6, (3588), 324.5, (3701)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 314.5, (450), 294.3, (421)Preston, North-west England, 313.6, (452), 301.8, (435)Moray, Scotland, 312.4, (299), 474.3, (454)Bolton, North-west England, 312.2, (900), 325.4, (938)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 312.1, (419), 272.6, (366)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 307.2, (551), 301.6, (541)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 303.7, (472), 274.7, (427)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 303.5, (330), 386.3, (420)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 301.9, (80), 132.1, (35)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 301.7, (691), 412.1, (944)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 301.2, (201), 349.2, (233)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 299.4, (633), 271.5, (574)Coventry, West Midlands, 296.8, (1126), 292.3, (1109)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 293.3, (1728), 288.7, (1701)Burnley, North-west England, 293.2, (262), 353.7, (316)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 289.1, (247), 299.7, (256)South Lakeland, North-west England, 287.9, (302), 277.4, (291)Walsall, West Midlands, 287.7, (825), 319.8, (917)South Tyneside, North-east England, 281.9, (426), 292.5, (442)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 281.7, (1527), 264.0, (1431)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 281.2, (324), 321.9, (371)Glasgow City, Scotland, 280.8, (1785), 247.6, (1574)Pendle, North-west England, 275.7, (254), 256.1, (236)Wyre, North-west England, 275.1, (311), 344.9, (390)High Peak, East Midlands, 273.1, (253), 350.8, (325)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 268.6, (408), 308.7, (469)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 260.0, (678), 354.3, (924)Ceredigion, Wales, 249.7, (182), 237.3, (173)Carlisle, North-west England, 242.3, (263), 224.8, (244)Highland, Scotland, 240.8, (567), 282.0, (664)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 239.8, (1058), 256.3, (1131)Allerdale, North-west England, 234.1, (229), 297.5, (291)Dundee City, Scotland, 200.2, (298), 282.9, (421)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 138.4, (31), 151.8, (34)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 109.3, (25), 266.7, (61)