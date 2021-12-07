Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 3, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 4-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 280 (74%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 94 (25%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 665 new cases in the seven days to December 3 – the equivalent of 967.7 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,079.8 in the seven days to November 26.

Ashford in Kent has the second highest rate, up from 676.2 to 872.4, with 1,143 new cases.

Reigate and Banstead in Surrey has the third highest rate, up from 664.7 to 871.1, with 1,300 new cases.

Gwynedd has the highest rate in Wales (855.6, down from 868.4); Newry, Mourne and Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (851.0, up from 605.5) and Falkirk has the highest rate in Scotland (614.7, up from 566.8).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:South Hams (up from 611.7 to 857.3)Newry, Mourne and Down (605.5 to 851.0)South Northamptonshire (598.0 to 835.7)East Ayrshire (377.5 to 606.9)Hart (612.7 to 839.1)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 7 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 26.

Torridge, South-west England, 967.7, (665), 1079.8, (742)Ashford, South-east England, 872.4, (1143), 676.2, (886)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 871.1, (1300), 664.7, (992)South Hams, South-west England, 857.3, (754), 611.7, (538)North Devon, South-west England, 855.7, (840), 860.8, (845)Gwynedd, Wales, 855.6, (1071), 868.4, (1087)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 851.0, (1546), 605.5, (1100)Hart, South-east England, 839.1, (819), 612.7, (598)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 835.7, (798), 598.0, (571)Waverley, South-east England, 832.0, (1053), 745.1, (943)Hastings, South-east England, 831.9, (770), 718.5, (665)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 823.6, (1253), 843.9, (1284)Lewes, South-east England, 822.0, (851), 682.0, (706)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 813.5, (573), 614.7, (433)Tandridge, South-east England, 800.7, (709), 780.4, (691)Teignbridge, South-west England, 800.5, (1081), 753.9, (1018)Gloucester, South-west England, 798.7, (1036), 610.6, (792)Eastleigh, South-east England, 797.7, (1081), 690.7, (936)Elmbridge, South-east England, 792.2, (1087), 850.5, (1167)Mole Valley, South-east England, 766.4, (671), 725.3, (635)Plymouth, South-west England, 765.9, (2013), 647.9, (1703)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 760.2, (1093), 633.6, (911)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 754.5, (1379), 573.4, (1048)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 752.0, (1081), 681.7, (980)Cherwell, South-east England, 750.8, (1140), 643.4, (977)Crawley, South-east England, 749.5, (843), 713.1, (802)Portsmouth, South-east England, 745.3, (1600), 521.7, (1120)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 739.6, (1190), 589.8, (949)Test Valley, South-east England, 736.8, (937), 736.8, (937)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 734.7, (1076), 579.0, (848)Eastbourne, South-east England, 731.7, (756), 759.7, (785)Chichester, South-east England, 725.9, (882), 589.3, (716)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 724.9, (2132), 559.3, (1645)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 721.4, (858), 619.6, (737)Castle Point, Eastern England, 711.4, (644), 567.8, (514)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 705.6, (1051), 679.4, (1012)Brentwood, Eastern England, 705.6, (545), 533.4, (412)Harborough, East Midlands, 705.5, (674), 499.3, (477)West Devon, South-west England, 705.4, (396), 489.9, (275)Torbay, South-west England, 701.8, (956), 647.5, (882)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 697.3, (1248), 587.2, (1051)Havant, South-east England, 695.0, (878), 549.3, (694)Basildon, Eastern England, 693.7, (1301), 570.5, (1070)Arun, South-east England, 693.3, (1117), 706.9, (1139)Rutland, East Midlands, 689.3, (279), 657.2, (266)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 687.2, (613), 618.8, (552)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 681.6, (940), 527.2, (727)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 680.4, (2701), 611.4, (2427)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 680.2, (1029), 595.6, (901)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 677.3, (1830), 537.0, (1451)Sutton, London, 676.9, (1406), 529.1, (1099)Wealden, South-east England, 675.3, (1099), 597.3, (972)Fareham, South-east England, 669.6, (779), 576.8, (671)Guildford, South-east England, 669.1, (1006), 812.1, (1221)Richmond upon Thames, London, 667.7, (1323), 661.7, (1311)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 667.5, (746), 539.6, (603)Harlow, Eastern England, 661.1, (577), 531.6, (464)Spelthorne, South-east England, 656.8, (656), 741.9, (741)Mid Devon, South-west England, 655.5, (546), 730.0, (608)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 655.5, (869), 548.4, (727)Wokingham, South-east England, 654.8, (1139), 670.3, (1166)Exeter, South-west England, 654.8, (873), 526.5, (702)Rushmoor, South-east England, 654.8, (618), 608.1, (574)Woking, South-east England, 652.9, (653), 626.9, (627)Maldon, Eastern England, 651.4, (426), 665.1, (435)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 651.1, (1169), 521.3, (936)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 648.5, (1051), 624.5, (1012)Gosport, South-east England, 648.3, (549), 516.1, (437)Colchester, Eastern England, 646.6, (1275), 528.9, (1043)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 646.3, (1404), 559.8, (1216)Maidstone, South-east England, 645.2, (1117), 506.5, (877)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 643.2, (521), 530.8, (430)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 642.7, (1875), 536.1, (1564)Tamworth, West Midlands, 642.7, (494), 603.7, (464)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 640.6, (855), 681.8, (910)Rochford, Eastern England, 640.2, (561), 554.6, (486)Thurrock, Eastern England, 638.1, (1120), 550.9, (967)Worcester, West Midlands, 637.3, (639), 640.3, (642)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 635.5, (614), 536.1, (518)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 635.4, (886), 702.8, (980)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 633.8, (2171), 554.1, (1898)Swale, South-east England, 632.4, (955), 572.1, (864)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 631.0, (766), 525.6, (638)Gedling, East Midlands, 630.9, (746), 567.5, (671)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 630.6, (1815), 521.5, (1501)Reading, South-east England, 628.7, (1008), 548.8, (880)Rother, South-east England, 628.6, (608), 575.9, (557)West Berkshire, South-east England, 623.5, (988), 559.1, (886)Medway, South-east England, 621.9, (1736), 519.4, (1450)Cambridge, Eastern England, 618.9, (774), 540.5, (676)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 615.6, (981), 539.0, (859)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 615.4, (892), 663.0, (961)Falkirk, Scotland, 614.7, (987), 566.8, (910)Braintree, Eastern England, 614.7, (941), 552.0, (845)Bridgend, Wales, 612.7, (904), 433.8, (640)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 612.2, (1110), 615.5, (1116)Winchester, South-east England, 609.1, (767), 586.1, (738)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 607.8, (3325), 564.8, (3090)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 606.9, (738), 377.5, (459)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 606.2, (736), 611.9, (743)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 604.6, (575), 552.0, (525)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 604.6, (818), 654.1, (885)New Forest, South-east England, 602.3, (1082), 556.6, (1000)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 597.7, (539), 492.4, (444)Dorset, South-west England, 595.6, (2262), 588.5, (2235)Melton, East Midlands, 589.6, (303), 692.7, (356)Canterbury, South-east England, 589.5, (983), 480.9, (802)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 589.3, (747), 520.7, (660)East Hampshire, South-east England, 588.7, (729), 574.1, (711)Worthing, South-east England, 587.0, (650), 481.4, (533)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 586.3, (688), 525.8, (617)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 584.7, (832), 568.5, (809)Bromley, London, 582.4, (1938), 435.5, (1449)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 581.6, (3347), 498.5, (2869)Kettering, East Midlands, 580.2, (593), 590.9, (604)Wrexham, Wales, 577.7, (786), 487.3, (663)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 576.3, (763), 531.7, (704)St Albans, Eastern England, 576.0, (860), 506.3, (756)Gravesham, South-east England, 573.5, (613), 486.5, (520)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 573.2, (870), 603.5, (916)Daventry, East Midlands, 571.6, (497), 393.3, (342)Corby, East Midlands, 570.8, (417), 606.4, (443)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 569.2, (645), 404.2, (458)Erewash, East Midlands, 567.1, (654), 502.0, (579)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 567.1, (650), 456.3, (523)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 566.9, (454), 529.5, (424)Runnymede, South-east England, 566.8, (512), 527.0, (476)Mendip, South-west England, 565.8, (658), 577.0, (671)Dartford, South-east England, 563.8, (643), 418.2, (477)Stevenage, Eastern England, 561.8, (495), 593.6, (523)Kingston upon Thames, London, 557.7, (999), 499.0, (894)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 556.5, (691), 515.4, (640)Cotswold, South-west England, 556.1, (502), 425.4, (384)Adur, South-east England, 553.1, (355), 425.3, (273)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 552.3, (1899), 510.1, (1754)East Devon, South-west England, 548.4, (812), 503.8, (746)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 547.9, (600), 515.0, (564)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 546.5, (1003), 411.9, (756)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 545.3, (475), 383.4, (334)Dover, South-east England, 543.4, (644), 469.1, (556)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 542.7, (510), 507.6, (477)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 542.5, (668), 577.5, (711)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 541.0, (567), 459.9, (482)Boston, East Midlands, 536.4, (380), 398.1, (282)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 535.8, (609), 586.8, (667)Warrington, North-west England, 534.9, (1120), 446.0, (934)Shropshire, West Midlands, 534.7, (1740), 510.4, (1661)Bedford, Eastern England, 534.7, (934), 451.1, (788)Tendring, Eastern England, 534.1, (787), 462.8, (682)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 531.9, (659), 530.3, (657)Dacorum, Eastern England, 530.7, (825), 423.3, (658)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 529.8, (626), 446.0, (527)Merton, London, 528.9, (1092), 469.4, (969)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 528.4, (1356), 450.1, (1155)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 527.1, (755), 546.7, (783)Blaby, East Midlands, 526.7, (537), 462.0, (471)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 525.4, (934), 443.9, (789)Chorley, North-west England, 524.1, (623), 438.3, (521)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 523.5, (791), 456.6, (690)Babergh, Eastern England, 523.0, (485), 413.0, (383)Redditch, West Midlands, 522.4, (447), 508.4, (435)Horsham, South-east England, 518.3, (754), 559.6, (814)Thanet, South-east England, 518.2, (733), 476.5, (674)Southampton, South-east England, 517.7, (1309), 494.3, (1250)Wiltshire, South-west England, 516.0, (2601), 515.8, (2600)Greenwich, London, 513.4, (1484), 315.2, (911)Bexley, London, 513.0, (1279), 389.9, (972)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 513.0, (678), 431.2, (570)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 512.7, (359), 431.3, (302)Flintshire, Wales, 512.6, (804), 496.7, (779)Peterborough, Eastern England, 512.3, (1038), 428.4, (868)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 511.8, (275), 459.7, (247)Wandsworth, London, 510.7, (1684), 497.1, (1639)Havering, London, 510.6, (1331), 415.9, (1084)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 510.4, (905), 495.2, (878)Wychavon, West Midlands, 507.3, (665), 496.6, (651)South Somerset, South-west England, 506.2, (854), 517.5, (873)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 504.6, (567), 451.2, (507)Cheltenham, South-west England, 504.1, (585), 552.4, (641)Rugby, West Midlands, 497.1, (550), 397.7, (440)Lichfield, West Midlands, 495.1, (523), 498.9, (527)Stafford, West Midlands, 494.7, (682), 405.5, (559)Waltham Forest, London, 493.6, (1367), 375.9, (1041)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 493.6, (283), 479.6, (275)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 493.2, (496), 468.3, (471)Solihull, West Midlands, 491.1, (1068), 452.9, (985)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 489.4, (454), 367.6, (341)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 488.5, (280), 476.3, (273)Trafford, North-west England, 487.4, (1158), 420.5, (999)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 485.1, (1257), 478.5, (1240)Cardiff, Wales, 484.6, (1789), 474.5, (1752)Luton, Eastern England, 482.8, (1031), 441.2, (942)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 482.1, (299), 451.4, (280)Derby, East Midlands, 481.3, (1236), 397.2, (1020)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 480.9, (523), 412.0, (448)Oxford, South-east England, 479.6, (727), 428.8, (650)Newport, Wales, 479.4, (750), 469.2, (734)Cheshire East, North-west England, 478.7, (1851), 387.4, (1498)Caerphilly, Wales, 478.2, (869), 428.7, (779)Northampton, East Midlands, 478.0, (1072), 394.6, (885)North Somerset, South-west England, 477.3, (1029), 443.0, (955)Lambeth, London, 476.4, (1533), 339.3, (1092)Monmouthshire, Wales, 475.0, (452), 446.6, (425)Lincoln, East Midlands, 474.8, (475), 413.8, (414)Slough, South-east England, 474.7, (710), 408.5, (611)Charnwood, East Midlands, 472.4, (890), 539.8, (1017)Watford, Eastern England, 471.9, (456), 450.2, (435)Lewisham, London, 471.7, (1440), 334.4, (1021)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 471.2, (497), 445.6, (470)Croydon, London, 464.8, (1806), 367.5, (1428)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 463.7, (474), 406.0, (415)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 462.4, (747), 491.5, (794)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 461.5, (724), 394.0, (618)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 461.4, (302), 482.8, (316)North Tyneside, North-east England, 460.1, (961), 477.3, (997)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 458.4, (481), 469.8, (493)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 456.1, (563), 413.9, (511)Torfaen, Wales, 455.5, (432), 487.2, (462)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 452.9, (328), 375.6, (272)Redbridge, London, 452.1, (1382), 331.7, (1014)Stroud, South-west England, 450.8, (545), 383.8, (464)Hounslow, London, 449.3, (1221), 405.5, (1102)Wigan, North-west England, 447.2, (1479), 392.5, (1298)Broadland, Eastern England, 447.2, (590), 371.4, (490)Mansfield, East Midlands, 447.2, (489), 393.2, (430)Warwick, West Midlands, 445.8, (646), 385.8, (559)Ealing, London, 445.7, (1517), 404.6, (1377)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 445.0, (428), 376.4, (362)Denbighshire, Wales, 444.8, (430), 430.4, (416)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 443.3, (536), 472.2, (571)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 442.4, (570), 396.6, (511)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 440.6, (404), 441.7, (405)Powys, Wales, 440.5, (586), 453.3, (603)Barnet, London, 440.3, (1757), 383.0, (1528)St. Helens, North-west England, 439.5, (796), 392.6, (711)Knowsley, North-west England, 438.8, (669), 388.3, (592)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 437.1, (1500), 463.9, (1592)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 435.9, (753), 367.0, (634)Halton, North-west England, 435.4, (565), 396.9, (515)Swansea, Wales, 435.2, (1073), 397.5, (980)Southwark, London, 433.7, (1388), 303.4, (971)Sefton, North-west England, 432.0, (1192), 391.1, (1079)Bury, North-west England, 430.5, (821), 395.9, (755)Fife, Scotland, 430.1, (1609), 380.6, (1424)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 428.9, (412), 414.3, (398)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 428.6, (435), 392.2, (398)East Lothian, Scotland, 428.2, (462), 384.6, (415)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 427.4, (554), 434.4, (563)West Lothian, Scotland, 427.0, (785), 314.4, (578)Nottingham, East Midlands, 426.9, (1439), 361.0, (1217)Stockport, North-west England, 426.2, (1254), 380.4, (1119)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 424.2, (337), 430.5, (342)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 423.4, (420), 357.9, (355)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 422.2, (427), 375.7, (380)Darlington, North-east England, 419.9, (451), 406.9, (437)Copeland, North-west England, 418.9, (285), 248.4, (169)South Holland, East Midlands, 418.3, (401), 369.3, (354)Bristol, South-west England, 417.3, (1944), 378.2, (1762)Tameside, North-west England, 417.0, (947), 389.2, (884)Rochdale, North-west England, 416.7, (932), 419.8, (939)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 416.4, (822), 362.7, (716)Breckland, Eastern England, 414.1, (585), 363.2, (513)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 413.4, (489), 456.5, (540)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 412.9, (433), 352.9, (370)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 412.1, (249), 425.3, (257)Eden, North-west England, 411.1, (221), 318.1, (171)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 411.0, (564), 397.9, (546)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 410.9, (781), 454.6, (864)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 409.8, (362), 327.1, (289)Salford, North-west England, 408.8, (1074), 430.2, (1130)Liverpool, North-west England, 408.4, (2044), 329.5, (1649)Blackpool, North-west England, 408.3, (565), 433.6, (600)Dudley, West Midlands, 407.6, (1314), 418.5, (1349)Gateshead, North-east England, 407.5, (823), 421.4, (851)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 407.0, (428), 364.2, (383)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 404.8, (1381), 340.0, (1160)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 403.9, (782), 330.0, (639)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 403.5, (526), 458.7, (598)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 403.2, (1237), 375.5, (1152)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 402.3, (973), 395.2, (956)South Ribble, North-west England, 401.5, (446), 425.8, (473)Ashfield, East Midlands, 400.5, (514), 377.1, (484)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 399.2, (592), 403.9, (599)Barking and Dagenham, London, 397.0, (850), 270.0, (578)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 394.3, (832), 338.8, (715)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 394.2, (774), 374.8, (736)Hillingdon, London, 393.8, (1217), 367.0, (1134)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 393.8, (362), 465.6, (428)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 393.0, (975), 382.6, (949)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 392.1, (1258), 302.7, (971)Wirral, North-west England, 390.6, (1267), 389.1, (1262)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 390.6, (438), 269.3, (302)Ipswich, Eastern England, 388.3, (528), 312.5, (425)Inverclyde, Scotland, 388.0, (299), 324.4, (250)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 387.2, (550), 274.6, (390)Haringey, London, 385.6, (1027), 363.0, (967)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 385.6, (1206), 342.4, (1071)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 383.8, (1017), 406.4, (1077)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 383.0, (553), 360.8, (521)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 382.8, (579), 410.6, (621)Hackney and City of London, London, 382.7, (1117), 275.8, (805)Norwich, Eastern England, 380.5, (541), 310.2, (441)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 380.2, (195), 380.2, (195)Islington, London, 379.3, (941), 287.0, (712)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 377.5, (210), 510.5, (284)Conwy, Wales, 376.5, (445), 423.9, (501)Camden, London, 376.4, (1052), 269.4, (753)Rossendale, North-west England, 373.8, (267), 417.2, (298)Harrow, London, 373.3, (942), 325.0, (820)Lancaster, North-west England, 372.0, (551), 320.0, (474)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 372.0, (363), 403.7, (394)Hyndburn, North-west England, 371.0, (301), 403.0, (327)County Durham, North-east England, 369.1, (1968), 381.9, (2036)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 367.8, (362), 438.9, (432)Leicester, East Midlands, 366.9, (1299), 355.0, (1257)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 366.6, (1289), 402.7, (1416)Moray, Scotland, 363.6, (348), 423.2, (405)Fenland, Eastern England, 363.4, (371), 339.9, (347)West Lancashire, North-west England, 363.3, (416), 363.3, (416)Northumberland, North-east England, 361.3, (1170), 392.2, (1270)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 359.3, (539), 298.6, (448)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 358.3, (897), 358.7, (898)Newham, London, 357.8, (1271), 249.1, (885)Enfield, London, 355.8, (1187), 287.8, (960)Stirling, Scotland, 354.0, (333), 373.1, (351)Bolsover, East Midlands, 349.3, (284), 366.5, (298)Sandwell, West Midlands, 349.2, (1149), 322.5, (1061)Tower Hamlets, London, 348.8, (1158), 272.6, (905)Brent, London, 347.2, (1138), 331.7, (1087)Midlothian, Scotland, 346.8, (323), 270.5, (252)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 344.4, (1817), 313.1, (1652)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 339.2, (897), 342.7, (906)Sunderland, North-east England, 335.8, (933), 385.5, (1071)Swindon, South-west England, 334.7, (746), 370.6, (826)Manchester, North-west England, 334.7, (1860), 313.5, (1742)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 333.7, (448), 279.3, (375)Westminster, London, 333.2, (899), 273.1, (737)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 331.3, (2646), 300.0, (2396)Hartlepool, North-east England, 330.4, (310), 301.6, (283)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 327.7, (463), 308.6, (436)Preston, North-west England, 327.4, (472), 305.2, (440)Fylde, North-west England, 326.3, (265), 371.9, (302)Oldham, North-west England, 323.6, (769), 314.4, (747)Angus, Scotland, 321.2, (372), 436.0, (505)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 320.8, (459), 288.0, (412)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 317.0, (84), 147.2, (39)Birmingham, West Midlands, 314.9, (3591), 323.6, (3691)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 312.7, (561), 299.3, (537)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 310.3, (656), 268.2, (567)Bolton, North-west England, 307.4, (886), 328.2, (946)Coventry, West Midlands, 306.8, (1164), 285.7, (1084)Burnley, North-west England, 305.6, (273), 345.9, (309)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 298.0, (324), 365.1, (397)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 295.2, (197), 334.2, (223)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 295.1, (676), 382.9, (877)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 293.4, (456), 282.5, (439)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 292.6, (250), 282.1, (241)Walsall, West Midlands, 290.2, (832), 308.7, (885)Glasgow City, Scotland, 289.9, (1843), 244.6, (1555)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 289.9, (1708), 289.0, (1703)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 287.9, (1561), 256.2, (1389)South Lakeland, North-west England, 286.9, (301), 283.1, (297)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 286.4, (330), 305.4, (352)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 285.7, (434), 287.0, (436)Wyre, North-west England, 278.6, (315), 329.0, (372)South Tyneside, North-east England, 275.9, (417), 301.7, (456)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 268.8, (701), 328.6, (857)Ceredigion, Wales, 267.5, (195), 223.6, (163)High Peak, East Midlands, 264.5, (245), 334.7, (310)Pendle, North-west England, 262.6, (242), 258.3, (238)Highland, Scotland, 252.7, (595), 262.1, (617)Carlisle, North-west England, 248.8, (270), 224.8, (244)Allerdale, North-west England, 243.3, (238), 282.1, (276)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 242.9, (1072), 251.8, (1111)Dundee City, Scotland, 210.3, (313), 262.7, (391)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 160.7, (36), 142.9, (32)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 100.6, (23), 249.2, (57)