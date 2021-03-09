Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 5, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 15 (5%) have seen a rise in case rates, 299 (95%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

South Derbyshire has the highest rate in England, with 160 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 5 – the equivalent of 149.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 155.7 per 100,000 in the seven days to February 26.

Barnsley has the second highest rate, down from 167.7 to 146.2, with 361 new cases.

Redditch in Worcestershire is in third place, down from 175.9 to 145.4, with 124 new cases.

The top five areas to record a week-on-week rise are:Derbyshire Dales (up from 63.6 to 132.7)Craven (31.5 to 47.3)East Devon (41.7 to 54.7)Canterbury (24.2 to 33.3)Welwyn Hatfield (60.1 to 66.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 26.

South Derbyshire, 149.2, (160), 155.7, (167)Barnsley, 146.2, (361), 167.7, (414)Redditch, 145.4, (124), 175.9, (150)Rotherham, 145.1, (385), 160.1, (425)Hull, 144.4, (375), 165.9, (431)Peterborough, 143.9, (291), 195.8, (396)Preston, 141.1, (202), 178.9, (256)Bradford, 140.1, (756), 173.6, (937)South Holland, 140.0, (133), 193.6, (184)Leicester, 138.9, (492), 207.8, (736)Wakefield, 138.1, (481), 138.4, (482)Derbyshire Dales, 132.7, (96), 63.6, (46)North West Leicestershire, 132.2, (137), 198.8, (206)Corby, 130.2, (94), 231.2, (167)Boston, 122.6, (86), 179.6, (126)Hartlepool, 118.5, (111), 156.9, (147)Bassetlaw, 117.5, (138), 154.1, (181)Rochdale, 116.9, (260), 164.1, (365)Middlesbrough, 112.8, (159), 157.5, (222)Hyndburn, 112.3, (91), 165.3, (134)Fenland, 110.9, (113), 195.4, (199)North East Lincolnshire, 110.9, (177), 120.3, (192)Luton, 108.9, (232), 170.9, (364)East Staffordshire, 106.1, (127), 165.3, (198)Wyre Forest, 105.6, (107), 132.3, (134)Ashfield, 104.0, (133), 175.9, (225)Bolton, 102.6, (295), 172.5, (496)Blaby, 102.4, (104), 132.0, (134)Kirklees, 102.3, (450), 153.5, (675)Leeds, 100.2, (795), 141.8, (1125)Tameside, 100.2, (227), 156.7, (355)Charnwood, 99.5, (185), 138.8, (258)Doncaster, 98.8, (308), 149.1, (465)Stoke-on-Trent, 97.9, (251), 133.4, (342)South Ribble, 97.5, (108), 145.3, (161)Sandwell, 97.1, (319), 183.9, (604)West Lancashire, 97.1, (111), 98.9, (113)Blackburn with Darwen, 96.9, (145), 158.3, (237)Stockton-on-Tees, 96.8, (191), 128.7, (254)North Warwickshire, 96.5, (63), 168.5, (110)Erewash, 96.2, (111), 156.0, (180)Salford, 95.4, (247), 137.2, (355)North Tyneside, 94.8, (197), 106.8, (222)Oadby and Wigston, 94.7, (54), 173.6, (99)Wigan, 94.6, (311), 140.0, (460)Nottingham, 94.6, (315), 162.2, (540)Mansfield, 94.2, (103), 172.9, (189)Darlington, 93.6, (100), 138.6, (148)Gedling, 93.3, (110), 163.7, (193)Birmingham, 88.3, (1008), 130.8, (1493)Walsall, 88.3, (252), 136.6, (390)Bury, 86.9, (166), 172.3, (329)Ribble Valley, 85.4, (52), 95.3, (58)St Helens, 84.7, (153), 166.7, (301)Rugby, 84.5, (92), 118.4, (129)Derby, 84.3, (217), 139.9, (360)Rushcliffe, 83.9, (100), 107.4, (128)Sunderland, 83.9, (233), 126.4, (351)Tamworth, 83.4, (64), 173.4, (133)Huntingdonshire, 83.2, (148), 95.0, (169)Warrington, 82.9, (174), 100.5, (211)County Durham, 82.4, (437), 105.1, (557)Stockport, 82.1, (241), 154.4, (453)Fylde, 81.7, (66), 112.7, (91)Northampton, 81.5, (183), 121.1, (272)Burnley, 81.0, (72), 109.1, (97)Slough, 80.9, (121), 143.8, (215)North Lincolnshire, 80.7, (139), 94.6, (163)West Lindsey, 80.5, (77), 129.6, (124)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 80.1, (104), 121.6, (158)Calderdale, 79.4, (168), 117.8, (249)Manchester, 79.4, (439), 137.3, (759)Oldham, 78.9, (187), 139.2, (330)Sheffield, 78.7, (460), 118.5, (693)Bolsover, 78.2, (63), 146.5, (118)Chesterfield, 78.2, (82), 100.1, (105)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 78.0, (101), 88.1, (114)Blackpool, 77.4, (108), 81.0, (113)Dudley, 76.5, (246), 128.4, (413)Malvern Hills, 76.2, (60), 106.7, (84)Newark and Sherwood, 76.0, (93), 126.6, (155)Rutland, 75.1, (30), 107.7, (43)Coventry, 74.6, (277), 111.7, (415)Wellingborough, 74.0, (59), 130.5, (104)Redcar and Cleveland, 73.6, (101), 100.6, (138)Harborough, 73.6, (69), 116.2, (109)Lincoln, 73.5, (73), 112.8, (112)Arun, 73.4, (118), 87.1, (140)Hinckley and Bosworth, 73.4, (83), 120.2, (136)Ealing, 72.6, (248), 112.1, (383)Newcastle upon Tyne, 72.3, (219), 82.2, (249)Milton Keynes, 71.3, (192), 109.9, (296)Staffordshire Moorlands, 71.1, (70), 72.1, (71)Sefton, 70.9, (196), 91.2, (252)South Tyneside, 70.9, (107), 121.2, (183)Lichfield, 70.6, (74), 93.6, (98)Hounslow, 70.3, (191), 106.4, (289)Broxtowe, 70.2, (80), 140.3, (160)Kettering, 68.8, (70), 119.9, (122)Hillingdon, 68.8, (211), 91.2, (280)East Riding of Yorkshire, 68.6, (234), 81.8, (279)Wolverhampton, 68.3, (180), 122.3, (322)Swindon, 68.0, (151), 104.0, (231)Welwyn Hatfield, 66.6, (82), 60.1, (74)Stevenage, 66.0, (58), 94.5, (83)Cannock Chase, 65.5, (66), 115.1, (116)Rossendale, 64.4, (46), 102.1, (73)Breckland, 64.3, (90), 74.3, (104)Halton, 64.1, (83), 85.0, (110)Warwick, 64.0, (92), 82.1, (118)Colchester, 63.7, (124), 90.9, (177)Dacorum, 63.3, (98), 74.3, (115)Copeland, 63.1, (43), 98.3, (67)Cheshire East, 63.0, (242), 85.6, (329)Gravesham, 62.7, (67), 64.5, (69)High Peak, 62.6, (58), 89.6, (83)Watford, 62.1, (60), 94.2, (91)Harrow, 61.7, (155), 88.4, (222)East Northamptonshire, 61.4, (58), 100.5, (95)Wychavon, 61.0, (79), 106.6, (138)Knowsley, 61.0, (92), 123.3, (186)Cheshire West and Chester, 60.9, (209), 95.0, (326)Amber Valley, 60.9, (78), 115.5, (148)Liverpool, 60.8, (303), 117.1, (583)Basildon, 59.8, (112), 68.9, (129)Gateshead, 58.9, (119), 98.5, (199)Worcester, 58.3, (59), 102.7, (104)Bedford, 58.3, (101), 110.2, (191)Chorley, 57.5, (68), 101.5, (120)Bromsgrove, 57.1, (57), 88.1, (88)Barking and Dagenham, 56.8, (121), 78.4, (167)Barrow-in-Furness, 56.7, (38), 64.1, (43)Southampton, 56.2, (142), 105.3, (266)South Kesteven, 56.2, (80), 92.7, (132)Wycombe, 56.1, (98), 108.8, (190)Newham, 56.1, (198), 56.1, (198)South Staffordshire, 56.0, (63), 102.3, (115)Selby, 55.2, (50), 67.3, (61)Harlow, 55.1, (48), 80.4, (70)Thanet, 55.0, (78), 66.9, (95)Northumberland, 54.9, (177), 86.2, (278)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 54.8, (83), 84.6, (128)East Devon, 54.7, (80), 41.7, (61)Tendring, 54.6, (80), 96.2, (141)Telford and Wrekin, 54.5, (98), 154.6, (278)Trafford, 54.3, (129), 108.3, (257)Pendle, 54.3, (50), 106.4, (98)Basingstoke and Deane, 53.8, (95), 50.4, (89)Crawley, 53.4, (60), 96.1, (108)Brentwood, 53.2, (41), 75.3, (58)Woking, 52.6, (53), 83.3, (84)Portsmouth, 52.6, (113), 91.7, (197)Eastleigh, 52.4, (70), 72.6, (97)Brent, 51.6, (170), 86.7, (286)Braintree, 51.1, (78), 68.8, (105)Solihull, 50.8, (110), 82.3, (178)Thurrock, 50.5, (88), 88.9, (155)Daventry, 50.0, (43), 95.4, (82)South Bucks, 50.0, (35), 45.7, (32)Dartford, 49.7, (56), 67.5, (76)Central Bedfordshire, 49.2, (142), 74.5, (215)Aylesbury Vale, 49.1, (98), 80.2, (160)Allerdale, 49.1, (48), 110.5, (108)Spelthorne, 49.1, (49), 75.1, (75)Wirral, 48.8, (158), 88.9, (288)Bristol, 48.3, (224), 81.6, (378)Havant, 47.5, (60), 72.9, (92)South Somerset, 47.5, (80), 46.9, (79)Redbridge, 47.5, (145), 72.1, (220)Craven, 47.3, (27), 31.5, (18)Mendip, 46.7, (54), 58.8, (68)Stratford-on-Avon, 46.1, (60), 72.3, (94)Harrogate, 46.0, (74), 74.0, (119)Merton, 46.0, (95), 71.2, (147)Southend-on-Sea, 45.9, (84), 55.7, (102)Shropshire, 45.8, (148), 93.5, (302)Dover, 45.7, (54), 62.6, (74)York, 45.6, (96), 66.0, (139)North East Derbyshire, 45.3, (46), 66.0, (67)Worthing, 45.2, (50), 108.5, (120)East Lindsey, 45.2, (64), 72.0, (102)Stroud, 45.0, (54), 51.7, (62)Melton, 44.9, (23), 84.0, (43)South Gloucestershire, 44.9, (128), 59.3, (169)Sutton, 44.6, (92), 75.6, (156)Kingston upon Thames, 44.5, (79), 40.6, (72)Sedgemoor, 43.8, (54), 79.6, (98)Waltham Forest, 43.7, (121), 54.9, (152)Lancaster, 43.1, (63), 115.7, (169)Three Rivers, 42.9, (40), 67.5, (63)Richmondshire, 42.8, (23), 91.2, (49)Greenwich, 42.7, (123), 52.1, (150)Barnet, 42.4, (168), 69.2, (274)Ipswich, 42.4, (58), 92.0, (126)Windsor and Maidenhead, 41.6, (63), 57.5, (87)Wandsworth, 41.6, (137), 62.8, (207)North Somerset, 41.4, (89), 51.2, (110)Swale, 40.6, (61), 65.3, (98)Fareham, 40.4, (47), 72.3, (84)North Kesteven, 40.2, (47), 106.1, (124)Reading, 40.2, (65), 74.8, (121)Gosport, 40.1, (34), 66.0, (56)Stafford, 40.1, (55), 90.3, (124)Medway, 39.8, (111), 65.3, (182)West Suffolk, 39.1, (70), 54.7, (98)Westminster, 39.0, (102), 40.2, (105)Rochford, 38.9, (34), 69.8, (61)Hammersmith and Fulham, 38.9, (72), 75.6, (140)Hertsmere, 38.1, (40), 62.0, (65)Croydon, 38.0, (147), 64.6, (250)Tandridge, 37.4, (33), 45.4, (40)Elmbridge, 37.3, (51), 35.1, (48)Cherwell, 37.2, (56), 71.8, (108)Hambleton, 37.1, (34), 66.6, (61)Lambeth, 37.1, (121), 47.2, (154)Havering, 37.0, (96), 60.9, (158)Wyre, 36.6, (41), 74.9, (84)Tower Hamlets, 36.3, (118), 45.3, (147)Castle Point, 35.4, (32), 49.8, (45)Vale of White Horse, 35.3, (48), 58.1, (79)Wokingham, 35.1, (60), 61.4, (105)Guildford, 34.9, (52), 34.2, (51)Norwich, 34.9, (49), 51.2, (72)Richmond upon Thames, 34.8, (69), 49.0, (97)Southwark, 34.5, (110), 37.0, (118)Bracknell Forest, 34.3, (42), 58.8, (72)Wiltshire, 34.2, (171), 62.8, (314)Chelmsford, 34.2, (61), 57.2, (102)East Hertfordshire, 34.1, (51), 40.7, (61)Ashford, 33.8, (44), 40.0, (52)Rushmoor, 33.8, (32), 63.4, (60)Folkestone and Hythe, 33.6, (38), 44.2, (50)Canterbury, 33.3, (55), 24.2, (40)Torbay, 33.0, (45), 50.6, (69)Dorset, 32.8, (124), 53.9, (204)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 32.6, (129), 68.8, (272)Brighton and Hove, 32.3, (94), 46.1, (134)Epsom and Ewell, 32.2, (26), 47.1, (38)Camden, 32.2, (87), 39.3, (106)Enfield, 32.1, (107), 49.4, (165)Broxbourne, 31.9, (31), 52.4, (51)Test Valley, 31.7, (40), 63.4, (80)Hastings, 31.3, (29), 74.5, (69)Scarborough, 31.3, (34), 47.8, (52)Forest of Dean, 31.1, (27), 33.4, (29)New Forest, 31.1, (56), 48.3, (87)Gloucester, 31.0, (40), 31.8, (41)Plymouth, 30.5, (80), 33.2, (87)Epping Forest, 30.4, (40), 67.6, (89)Hackney and City of London, 30.3, (88), 48.5, (141)Oxford, 30.2, (46), 82.0, (125)Mole Valley, 29.8, (26), 43.6, (38)West Berkshire, 29.7, (47), 61.8, (98)Uttlesford, 29.6, (27), 24.1, (22)North Hertfordshire, 29.2, (39), 46.4, (62)Islington, 28.9, (70), 39.6, (96)South Oxfordshire, 28.9, (41), 45.8, (65)Bexley, 28.6, (71), 56.4, (140)Carlisle, 28.5, (31), 67.2, (73)East Suffolk, 28.5, (71), 41.7, (104)Tewkesbury, 28.4, (27), 27.4, (26)Cheltenham, 28.4, (33), 32.7, (38)Surrey Heath, 28.0, (25), 56.0, (50)Bath and North East Somerset, 27.9, (54), 39.3, (76)East Cambridgeshire, 27.8, (25), 56.8, (51)South Cambridgeshire, 27.7, (44), 49.7, (79)Sevenoaks, 27.3, (33), 29.8, (36)Great Yarmouth, 27.2, (27), 78.5, (78)Haringey, 27.2, (73), 53.6, (144)Lewes, 27.1, (28), 48.4, (50)Mid Devon, 26.7, (22), 42.5, (35)West Oxfordshire, 26.2, (29), 25.3, (28)Kensington and Chelsea, 25.6, (40), 42.9, (67)Bromley, 25.6, (85), 43.9, (146)South Northamptonshire, 25.4, (24), 55.0, (52)East Hampshire, 25.3, (31), 34.3, (42)Waverley, 25.3, (32), 38.0, (48)Maidstone, 25.0, (43), 41.3, (71)Mid Suffolk, 24.1, (25), 34.7, (36)Cambridge, 24.0, (30), 71.3, (89)Mid Sussex, 23.8, (36), 51.6, (78)Winchester, 23.2, (29), 32.8, (41)Chiltern, 22.9, (22), 49.0, (47)Herefordshire, 22.8, (44), 64.8, (125)South Norfolk, 22.7, (32), 44.0, (62)Hart, 22.7, (22), 48.4, (47)Chichester, 22.3, (27), 43.8, (53)Ryedale, 21.7, (12), 48.8, (27)Broadland, 21.4, (28), 47.4, (62)Somerset West and Taunton, 21.3, (33), 43.2, (67)Reigate and Banstead, 20.8, (31), 45.7, (68)Babergh, 20.6, (19), 34.8, (32)Runnymede, 20.1, (18), 45.8, (41)South Lakeland, 20.0, (21), 42.8, (45)Lewisham, 19.9, (61), 37.6, (115)Exeter, 19.0, (25), 46.4, (61)St Albans, 18.9, (28), 45.8, (68)Maldon, 18.5, (12), 55.4, (36)Tonbridge and Malling, 18.2, (24), 49.9, (66)Eastbourne, 17.4, (18), 47.2, (49)Teignbridge, 17.1, (23), 21.6, (29)Adur, 17.1, (11), 42.0, (27)Cotswold, 16.7, (15), 31.2, (28)Tunbridge Wells, 14.3, (17), 43.8, (52)Wealden, 14.2, (23), 24.2, (39)Horsham, 13.2, (19), 27.8, (40)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 12.8, (73), 21.5, (123)North Devon, 11.3, (11), 13.4, (13)West Devon, 10.8, (6), 7.2, (4)North Norfolk, 10.5, (11), 31.5, (33)Rother, 10.4, (10), 32.3, (31)Torridge, 10.3, (7), 11.7, (8)Eden, 9.4, (5), 63.8, (34)Isle of Wight, 7.1, (10), 19.8, (28)South Hams, 5.7, (5), 12.6, (11)