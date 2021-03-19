Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 15, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 137 (43%) have seen a rise in case rates, 171 (54%) have seen a fall and seven are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 136 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 15 – the equivalent of 188.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 137.1 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 8.

Barnsley has the second highest rate, up from 142.6 to 182.7, with 451 new cases.

Hull has the third highest rate, up from 157.8 to 173.2, with 450 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:Richmondshire (up from 31.6 to 106.1)Rossendale (46.2 to 109.1)Melton (50.8 to 109.4)Corby (137.1 to 188.3)North Lincolnshire (94.0 to 139.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 19 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 8.

Corby, 188.3, (136), 137.1, (99)Barnsley, 182.7, (451), 142.6, (352)Hull, 173.2, (450), 157.8, (410)Redditch, 164.2, (140), 146.6, (125)North East Lincolnshire, 148.5, (237), 108.4, (173)Rotherham, 141.7, (376), 134.9, (358)Bradford, 141.5, (764), 145.1, (783)North Lincolnshire, 139.9, (241), 94.0, (162)Peterborough, 135.0, (273), 133.5, (270)Darlington, 129.2, (138), 98.3, (105)Wakefield, 126.0, (439), 129.5, (451)Boston, 124.0, (87), 121.1, (85)Rochdale, 122.3, (272), 112.9, (251)Luton, 121.6, (259), 106.5, (227)Tameside, 120.5, (273), 107.7, (244)Preston, 119.5, (171), 151.6, (217)South Holland, 118.9, (113), 125.2, (119)Salford, 117.8, (305), 102.4, (265)Doncaster, 115.4, (360), 94.6, (295)Fenland, 114.9, (117), 108.0, (110)Leicester, 113.5, (402), 126.8, (449)Blackburn with Darwen, 112.9, (169), 115.6, (173)Melton, 109.4, (56), 50.8, (26)Rossendale, 109.1, (78), 46.2, (33)Wigan, 106.5, (350), 93.7, (308)Richmondshire, 106.1, (57), 31.6, (17)North West Leicestershire, 105.2, (109), 121.6, (126)Middlesbrough, 105.0, (148), 97.9, (138)Leeds, 104.9, (832), 99.9, (792)Sheffield, 104.3, (610), 84.3, (493)Oldham, 101.6, (241), 88.1, (209)South Ribble, 101.1, (112), 113.7, (126)East Northamptonshire, 100.5, (95), 65.6, (62)Calderdale, 100.3, (212), 95.5, (202)Bolton, 100.2, (288), 94.2, (271)Bolsover, 99.3, (80), 74.5, (60)Kirklees, 99.1, (436), 105.5, (464)East Staffordshire, 98.5, (118), 107.7, (129)Ribble Valley, 96.9, (59), 92.0, (56)Tamworth, 96.5, (74), 73.0, (56)Newark and Sherwood, 96.4, (118), 69.4, (85)Hartlepool, 96.1, (90), 128.1, (120)Bassetlaw, 95.4, (112), 142.2, (167)Manchester, 95.1, (526), 83.6, (462)Sunderland, 94.7, (263), 73.5, (204)Wyre Forest, 93.8, (95), 98.7, (100)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 93.5, (121), 74.9, (97)Southampton, 93.5, (236), 64.5, (163)Stockton-on-Tees, 93.2, (184), 109.5, (216)Stockport, 92.4, (271), 86.2, (253)Sandwell, 89.8, (295), 92.6, (304)Slough, 88.9, (133), 94.3, (141)Solihull, 87.8, (190), 63.3, (137)East Lindsey, 86.8, (123), 60.0, (85)Gedling, 86.5, (102), 77.2, (91)Blaby, 85.7, (87), 90.6, (92)Charnwood, 84.5, (157), 93.6, (174)Bury, 84.3, (161), 77.5, (148)Mansfield, 84.2, (92), 82.3, (90)Stoke-on-Trent, 83.5, (214), 104.5, (268)Hillingdon, 80.8, (248), 72.7, (223)East Riding of Yorkshire, 79.7, (272), 68.3, (233)West Lindsey, 79.4, (76), 77.4, (74)Stratford-on-Avon, 79.2, (103), 47.7, (62)South Tyneside, 78.8, (119), 68.2, (103)Burnley, 77.6, (69), 69.7, (62)Birmingham, 75.0, (856), 86.4, (987)County Durham, 74.9, (397), 71.3, (378)St Helens, 74.8, (135), 88.6, (160)North Tyneside, 74.6, (155), 79.8, (166)Lichfield, 74.5, (78), 73.5, (77)Wellingborough, 74.0, (59), 76.5, (61)North Warwickshire, 73.5, (48), 93.5, (61)Ashfield, 72.7, (93), 71.9, (92)West Lancashire, 72.6, (83), 91.9, (105)Walsall, 72.5, (207), 79.9, (228)Cannock Chase, 72.4, (73), 66.5, (67)Nottingham, 72.4, (241), 82.6, (275)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 72.4, (94), 70.1, (91)South Kesteven, 72.3, (103), 66.7, (95)Newcastle upon Tyne, 71.7, (217), 71.7, (217)Rugby, 71.6, (78), 78.0, (85)Warrington, 70.9, (149), 84.3, (177)Selby, 69.5, (63), 64.0, (58)Ealing, 69.3, (237), 74.0, (253)Northampton, 69.0, (155), 76.1, (171)South Derbyshire, 69.0, (74), 111.9, (120)Rushcliffe, 68.8, (82), 66.3, (79)Fylde, 68.1, (55), 74.3, (60)Hyndburn, 67.9, (55), 102.4, (83)Chorley, 66.8, (79), 61.8, (73)Ipswich, 66.5, (91), 46.7, (64)Kettering, 65.8, (67), 88.4, (90)Swindon, 65.7, (146), 69.3, (154)Harborough, 65.0, (61), 58.6, (55)Milton Keynes, 64.6, (174), 69.0, (186)Castle Point, 64.2, (58), 26.6, (24)Lincoln, 63.4, (63), 90.6, (90)Wolverhampton, 63.4, (167), 64.2, (169)Pendle, 63.0, (58), 69.5, (64)Harrow, 61.3, (154), 65.3, (164)Huntingdonshire, 60.7, (108), 72.5, (129)Broxtowe, 60.5, (69), 57.9, (66)Hounslow, 60.4, (164), 69.2, (188)Halton, 59.5, (77), 54.9, (71)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 59.5, (90), 54.8, (83)Breckland, 58.6, (82), 66.4, (93)Derby, 57.9, (149), 83.9, (216)Staffordshire Moorlands, 57.9, (57), 84.3, (83)Worthing, 57.9, (64), 43.4, (48)North Kesteven, 57.3, (67), 38.5, (45)Spelthorne, 57.1, (57), 54.1, (54)Dudley, 56.6, (182), 67.8, (218)Stevenage, 55.8, (49), 64.9, (57)Cheshire West and Chester, 55.7, (191), 59.5, (204)North East Derbyshire, 55.2, (56), 51.3, (52)Cheshire East, 54.9, (211), 62.0, (238)Runnymede, 53.7, (48), 39.1, (35)Daventry, 53.5, (46), 52.4, (45)South Staffordshire, 53.4, (60), 53.4, (60)Bromsgrove, 53.1, (53), 42.1, (42)Erewash, 52.9, (61), 104.9, (121)Liverpool, 52.6, (262), 52.0, (259)Wychavon, 52.5, (68), 46.4, (60)Crawley, 52.5, (59), 42.7, (48)South Somerset, 52.3, (88), 51.7, (87)Wycombe, 52.1, (91), 55.0, (96)Oxford, 51.8, (79), 30.8, (47)Warwick, 51.5, (74), 42.4, (61)Northumberland, 51.2, (165), 52.1, (168)Sefton, 51.0, (141), 63.3, (175)Coventry, 50.9, (189), 70.8, (263)Worcester, 50.4, (51), 47.4, (48)Redcar and Cleveland, 50.3, (69), 80.9, (111)Kingston upon Thames, 50.1, (89), 53.5, (95)Brent, 50.0, (165), 48.2, (159)Thurrock, 49.9, (87), 52.8, (92)Woking, 49.6, (50), 46.6, (47)Harlow, 49.4, (43), 59.7, (52)Gateshead, 49.0, (99), 60.4, (122)South Gloucestershire, 48.1, (137), 33.0, (94)Eastleigh, 47.9, (64), 53.2, (71)Central Bedfordshire, 47.8, (138), 46.8, (135)Oadby and Wigston, 47.4, (27), 84.2, (48)Hambleton, 46.9, (43), 41.5, (38)Hinckley and Bosworth, 46.8, (53), 76.0, (86)Newham, 46.7, (165), 52.1, (184)Merton, 46.5, (96), 41.2, (85)Amber Valley, 46.0, (59), 53.1, (68)Sutton, 46.0, (95), 41.7, (86)Trafford, 45.9, (109), 59.0, (140)Redbridge, 45.9, (140), 48.5, (148)Havering, 45.8, (119), 32.7, (85)Chesterfield, 45.8, (48), 75.3, (79)Arun, 45.4, (73), 69.7, (112)Harrogate, 45.4, (73), 46.6, (75)Wokingham, 45.0, (77), 23.4, (40)Portsmouth, 44.7, (96), 60.5, (130)Thanet, 44.4, (63), 45.1, (64)Allerdale, 44.0, (43), 47.1, (46)Colchester, 43.7, (85), 56.0, (109)South Bucks, 42.8, (30), 45.7, (32)Knowsley, 42.4, (64), 59.0, (89)Reigate and Banstead, 42.4, (63), 29.6, (44)Rochford, 42.3, (37), 27.5, (24)Blackpool, 42.3, (59), 64.5, (90)Wyre, 41.9, (47), 48.2, (54)Bristol, 41.9, (194), 50.1, (232)North Somerset, 41.9, (90), 36.3, (78)High Peak, 41.0, (38), 62.6, (58)Reading, 40.8, (66), 32.1, (52)Bedford, 40.4, (70), 54.8, (95)Windsor and Maidenhead, 40.3, (61), 51.5, (78)Southend-on-Sea, 39.9, (73), 46.4, (85)West Suffolk, 39.1, (70), 40.8, (73)Vale of White Horse, 39.0, (53), 34.6, (47)Gosport, 38.9, (33), 38.9, (33)Barrow-in-Furness, 38.8, (26), 41.8, (28)Lancaster, 38.3, (56), 35.6, (52)Watford, 38.3, (37), 49.7, (48)Fareham, 37.9, (44), 52.5, (61)Waltham Forest, 37.5, (104), 41.5, (115)South Cambridgeshire, 37.1, (59), 29.5, (47)East Devon, 36.9, (54), 67.0, (98)Shropshire, 36.5, (118), 38.4, (124)Gravesham, 36.5, (39), 54.2, (58)Epping Forest, 36.4, (48), 33.4, (44)Mid Devon, 36.4, (30), 17.0, (14)West Oxfordshire, 36.2, (40), 26.2, (29)Winchester, 36.0, (45), 21.6, (27)Hammersmith and Fulham, 35.6, (66), 38.9, (72)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 35.4, (140), 32.1, (127)Sedgemoor, 34.9, (43), 38.2, (47)Rushmoor, 34.9, (33), 30.7, (29)Dover, 34.7, (41), 34.7, (41)Croydon, 34.7, (134), 37.5, (145)Derbyshire Dales, 34.6, (25), 178.4, (129)Mole Valley, 34.4, (30), 27.5, (24)Greenwich, 34.4, (99), 38.9, (112)East Hampshire, 34.3, (42), 18.8, (23)Dacorum, 34.2, (53), 57.5, (89)Norwich, 34.1, (48), 32.7, (46)Wandsworth, 34.0, (112), 38.8, (128)Canterbury, 33.9, (56), 36.3, (60)Barking and Dagenham, 33.8, (72), 52.1, (111)Herefordshire, 33.7, (65), 20.7, (40)Mid Suffolk, 33.7, (35), 23.1, (24)Westminster, 33.7, (88), 33.7, (88)Hertsmere, 33.4, (35), 40.0, (42)Stroud, 33.3, (40), 38.3, (46)Richmond upon Thames, 33.3, (66), 33.3, (66)York, 33.2, (70), 51.3, (108)Great Yarmouth, 33.2, (33), 19.1, (19)Aylesbury Vale, 33.1, (66), 53.1, (106)Hart, 33.0, (32), 15.5, (15)Lambeth, 32.8, (107), 35.9, (117)Wiltshire, 32.6, (163), 33.0, (165)Wirral, 32.4, (105), 46.6, (151)Medway, 32.3, (90), 41.3, (115)North Hertfordshire, 32.2, (43), 24.0, (32)Scarborough, 32.2, (35), 23.9, (26)Elmbridge, 32.2, (44), 37.3, (51)Bromley, 31.9, (106), 26.5, (88)Islington, 31.8, (77), 23.9, (58)Basildon, 31.5, (59), 58.8, (110)Craven, 31.5, (18), 38.5, (22)Sevenoaks, 31.5, (38), 24.0, (29)Swale, 31.3, (47), 41.3, (62)Cambridge, 31.3, (39), 23.2, (29)Three Rivers, 31.1, (29), 26.8, (25)Test Valley, 30.9, (39), 35.7, (45)Welwyn Hatfield, 30.9, (38), 62.6, (77)Guildford, 30.9, (46), 38.3, (57)Braintree, 30.8, (47), 46.5, (71)Ryedale, 30.7, (17), 30.7, (17)Brighton and Hove, 30.3, (88), 29.6, (86)Havant, 30.1, (38), 38.8, (49)East Suffolk, 30.1, (75), 28.9, (72)Ashford, 30.0, (39), 32.3, (42)West Berkshire, 29.7, (47), 29.0, (46)Dorset, 29.6, (112), 34.9, (132)Adur, 29.5, (19), 10.9, (7)Basingstoke and Deane, 29.4, (52), 45.3, (80)Bracknell Forest, 29.4, (36), 38.4, (47)Malvern Hills, 29.2, (23), 64.8, (51)Barnet, 29.1, (115), 42.2, (167)Chichester, 28.9, (35), 18.2, (22)Tower Hamlets, 28.6, (93), 41.6, (135)Enfield, 28.5, (95), 30.6, (102)Dartford, 28.4, (32), 46.2, (52)Stafford, 28.4, (39), 37.9, (52)South Oxfordshire, 28.2, (40), 33.8, (48)Haringey, 27.9, (75), 30.2, (81)Plymouth, 27.9, (73), 31.7, (83)Rutland, 27.6, (11), 60.1, (24)Bexley, 27.4, (68), 29.4, (73)Uttlesford, 27.4, (25), 32.9, (30)Tandridge, 27.2, (24), 37.4, (33)Somerset West and Taunton, 27.1, (42), 11.6, (18)Kensington and Chelsea, 26.9, (42), 23.1, (36)East Cambridgeshire, 26.7, (24), 17.8, (16)Telford and Wrekin, 26.7, (48), 43.4, (78)Carlisle, 26.7, (29), 21.2, (23)South Northamptonshire, 26.5, (25), 29.6, (28)Lewisham, 26.2, (80), 23.5, (72)Chiltern, 26.1, (25), 21.9, (21)East Hertfordshire, 26.0, (39), 38.7, (58)Broadland, 26.0, (34), 28.3, (37)Camden, 25.6, (69), 30.4, (82)Epsom and Ewell, 24.8, (20), 33.5, (27)Broxbourne, 24.7, (24), 35.0, (34)Tendring, 24.6, (36), 43.0, (63)New Forest, 24.4, (44), 25.5, (46)Chelmsford, 24.1, (43), 35.9, (64)Horsham, 23.6, (34), 16.7, (24)Exeter, 23.6, (31), 24.4, (32)Surrey Heath, 23.5, (21), 22.4, (20)Lewes, 23.2, (24), 32.9, (34)St Albans, 22.9, (34), 24.3, (36)Babergh, 22.8, (21), 20.6, (19)Torbay, 22.7, (31), 36.0, (49)Eden, 22.5, (12), 13.1, (7)Mendip, 22.5, (26), 51.9, (60)Gloucester, 22.5, (29), 24.0, (31)Southwark, 22.3, (71), 26.0, (83)Maidstone, 22.1, (38), 25.0, (43)Cherwell, 21.3, (32), 35.9, (54)Bath and North East Somerset, 21.2, (41), 25.9, (50)Tewkesbury, 20.0, (19), 31.6, (30)Tonbridge and Malling, 19.7, (26), 15.1, (20)Brentwood, 19.5, (15), 54.5, (42)Eastbourne, 19.3, (20), 13.5, (14)South Norfolk, 19.2, (27), 22.7, (32)Copeland, 19.1, (13), 41.1, (28)Folkestone and Hythe, 18.6, (21), 31.9, (36)Hastings, 18.3, (17), 30.2, (28)Tunbridge Wells, 17.7, (21), 12.6, (15)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 17.0, (97), 11.9, (68)Isle of Wight, 16.9, (24), 14.1, (20)Mid Sussex, 16.6, (25), 23.2, (35)North Norfolk, 16.2, (17), 10.5, (11)Cotswold, 15.6, (14), 14.5, (13)Cheltenham, 15.5, (18), 23.2, (27)Hackney and City of London, 15.1, (44), 28.2, (82)Forest of Dean, 15.0, (13), 31.1, (27)South Lakeland, 14.3, (15), 20.0, (21)Waverley, 11.1, (14), 23.7, (30)Wealden, 10.5, (17), 13.6, (22)Teignbridge, 10.4, (14), 23.1, (31)Rother, 10.4, (10), 9.4, (9)Maldon, 9.2, (6), 16.9, (11)South Hams, 8.0, (7), 4.6, (4)Torridge, 7.3, (5), 8.8, (6)North Devon, 6.2, (6), 10.3, (10)West Devon, 5.4, (3), 3.6, (2)