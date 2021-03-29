Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 25, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 26-29) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 135 (43%) have seen a rise in case rates, 172 (55%) have seen a fall and eight are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 170 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 25, the equivalent of 235.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 189.7 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 18.

Rotherham has the second highest rate, up from 144.3 to 169.2, with 449 new cases.

Barnsley has the third highest rate, down from 195.7 to 157.2, with 388 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:North Warwickshire (up from 67.4 to 151.7)Corby (189.7 to 235.4)Breckland (52.2 to 90.0)Tendring (34.1 to 69.6)South Kesteven (80.7 to 114.4)

HEALTH Coronavirus VaccineRates (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 29 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 25; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 18.

Corby, 235.4, (170), 189.7, (137)Rotherham, 169.2, (449), 144.3, (383)Barnsley, 157.2, (388), 195.7, (483)North Warwickshire, 151.7, (99), 67.4, (44)North Lincolnshire, 151.5, (261), 160.2, (276)Bradford, 150.2, (811), 138.4, (747)Wakefield, 143.0, (498), 124.9, (435)Hull, 141.7, (368), 153.2, (398)Doncaster, 133.4, (416), 122.5, (382)Sheffield, 129.9, (760), 113.7, (665)Luton, 126.3, (269), 142.7, (304)South Holland, 121.0, (115), 124.2, (118)Calderdale, 117.3, (248), 86.1, (182)Leeds, 115.6, (917), 99.7, (791)Leicester, 114.9, (407), 106.7, (378)South Kesteven, 114.4, (163), 80.7, (115)East Northamptonshire, 114.3, (108), 99.4, (94)Redditch, 112.6, (96), 164.2, (140)Boston, 112.6, (79), 125.4, (88)Peterborough, 112.2, (227), 133.0, (269)Oldham, 112.2, (266), 103.7, (246)Blackburn with Darwen, 110.9, (166), 104.2, (156)Kirklees, 110.7, (487), 103.2, (454)Tameside, 110.4, (250), 118.3, (268)Bolton, 107.5, (309), 109.2, (314)Rochdale, 107.5, (239), 103.4, (230)Preston, 106.9, (153), 90.8, (130)Hartlepool, 101.4, (95), 86.5, (81)Stockton-on-Tees, 101.3, (200), 88.7, (175)Sandwell, 98.9, (325), 84.0, (276)Bassetlaw, 98.8, (116), 114.1, (134)Rugby, 98.2, (107), 96.4, (105)Mansfield, 97.9, (107), 75.9, (83)Manchester, 96.6, (534), 90.1, (498)Wigan, 95.8, (315), 100.7, (331)Tamworth, 93.9, (72), 84.8, (65)North East Lincolnshire, 91.5, (146), 104.0, (166)Stevenage, 91.1, (80), 76.3, (67)Ashfield, 90.7, (116), 79.0, (101)East Staffordshire, 90.2, (108), 96.0, (115)Breckland, 90.0, (126), 52.2, (73)Selby, 89.4, (81), 70.6, (64)Broxtowe, 86.8, (99), 86.8, (99)Melton, 84.0, (43), 109.4, (56)Stoke-on-Trent, 83.1, (213), 83.9, (215)Newark and Sherwood, 82.5, (101), 101.3, (124)Fenland, 82.5, (84), 116.8, (119)West Lindsey, 81.5, (78), 102.4, (98)Dudley, 80.2, (258), 79.3, (255)Charnwood, 80.2, (149), 66.7, (124)Blaby, 78.8, (80), 77.8, (79)North West Leicestershire, 78.2, (81), 99.4, (103)Hinckley and Bosworth, 77.8, (88), 45.1, (51)Salford, 76.9, (199), 120.5, (312)Darlington, 76.8, (82), 118.9, (127)Northampton, 76.6, (172), 75.2, (169)Slough, 76.2, (114), 72.9, (109)South Derbyshire, 75.5, (81), 71.8, (77)Stockport, 74.3, (218), 82.5, (242)Rossendale, 74.1, (53), 100.7, (72)Hyndburn, 74.0, (60), 74.0, (60)Birmingham, 72.9, (832), 73.5, (839)Southampton, 72.9, (184), 87.9, (222)Ipswich, 71.6, (98), 80.3, (110)South Ribble, 71.3, (79), 89.4, (99)Burnley, 70.9, (63), 79.8, (71)Nottingham, 70.0, (233), 69.4, (231)Walsall, 69.7, (199), 71.5, (204)Tendring, 69.6, (102), 34.1, (50)Huntingdonshire, 68.6, (122), 58.4, (104)Chorley, 68.5, (81), 55.8, (66)Sedgemoor, 68.2, (84), 47.1, (58)Swindon, 67.5, (150), 68.9, (153)Barking and Dagenham, 67.2, (143), 37.6, (80)Warrington, 67.1, (141), 79.5, (167)Bury, 67.0, (128), 98.4, (188)Lichfield, 65.9, (69), 65.9, (69)Hounslow, 65.6, (178), 63.7, (173)East Lindsey, 64.9, (92), 76.9, (109)Oadby and Wigston, 64.9, (37), 57.9, (33)Sunderland, 64.8, (180), 85.7, (238)Cheshire West and Chester, 64.7, (222), 68.8, (236)Gedling, 63.6, (75), 79.7, (94)Cannock Chase, 63.5, (64), 68.5, (69)Rutland, 62.6, (25), 40.1, (16)East Riding of Yorkshire, 62.1, (212), 81.5, (278)Kettering, 61.9, (63), 63.9, (65)County Durham, 61.9, (328), 67.5, (358)Runnymede, 61.5, (55), 57.0, (51)Wolverhampton, 61.1, (161), 72.1, (190)Halton, 61.0, (79), 60.3, (78)South Somerset, 60.6, (102), 41.6, (70)Bromsgrove, 60.1, (60), 43.1, (43)Windsor and Maidenhead, 58.8, (89), 50.2, (76)Hillingdon, 58.7, (180), 73.6, (226)Solihull, 58.2, (126), 92.4, (200)Central Bedfordshire, 57.9, (167), 43.3, (125)West Lancashire, 57.7, (66), 73.5, (84)Wellingborough, 57.7, (46), 60.2, (48)Bexley, 57.2, (142), 25.8, (64)Thanet, 57.1, (81), 52.8, (75)Fylde, 56.9, (46), 70.6, (57)Trafford, 55.6, (132), 43.0, (102)Swale, 55.3, (83), 36.0, (54)Dartford, 55.1, (62), 35.5, (40)High Peak, 55.0, (51), 36.7, (34)Wyre Forest, 54.3, (55), 69.1, (70)North Kesteven, 53.0, (62), 43.6, (51)Coventry, 53.0, (197), 54.1, (201)Bristol, 52.7, (244), 51.1, (237)Ribble Valley, 52.6, (32), 92.0, (56)Ealing, 52.1, (178), 62.0, (212)Harrow, 51.8, (130), 54.1, (136)Wycombe, 51.5, (90), 48.7, (85)Derby, 51.3, (132), 58.3, (150)Brent, 50.9, (168), 49.1, (162)Stratford-on-Avon, 50.7, (66), 69.2, (90)Milton Keynes, 50.5, (136), 52.3, (141)Middlesbrough, 50.4, (71), 78.7, (111)Redbridge, 50.1, (153), 45.9, (140)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 50.0, (65), 58.5, (76)Pendle, 49.9, (46), 60.8, (56)Harborough, 49.0, (46), 64.0, (60)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 48.7, (63), 91.2, (118)Plymouth, 48.5, (127), 35.5, (93)Worcester, 48.4, (49), 61.3, (62)Knowsley, 48.4, (73), 43.1, (65)Northumberland, 48.4, (156), 67.3, (217)Spelthorne, 48.1, (48), 58.1, (58)Oxford, 47.9, (73), 34.8, (53)Canterbury, 47.2, (78), 39.3, (65)Reading, 47.0, (76), 42.0, (68)Cheshire East, 46.9, (180), 54.9, (211)Redcar and Cleveland, 46.7, (64), 53.2, (73)St Helens, 46.5, (84), 63.1, (114)South Oxfordshire, 46.5, (66), 38.0, (54)South Staffordshire, 46.2, (52), 62.3, (70)Gateshead, 46.0, (93), 49.0, (99)Erewash, 45.9, (53), 56.3, (65)Rochford, 45.8, (40), 42.3, (37)South Tyneside, 45.7, (69), 85.4, (129)Derbyshire Dales, 45.6, (33), 109.2, (79)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 45.6, (69), 45.6, (69)Scarborough, 45.1, (49), 34.0, (37)Bolsover, 44.7, (36), 100.5, (81)Merton, 44.5, (92), 47.4, (98)Amber Valley, 44.5, (57), 43.7, (56)Craven, 43.8, (25), 31.5, (18)Hammersmith and Fulham, 43.7, (81), 31.9, (59)Wyre, 43.7, (49), 50.9, (57)Staffordshire Moorlands, 43.7, (43), 53.8, (53)Crawley, 43.6, (49), 54.3, (61)Eastleigh, 42.7, (57), 50.2, (67)Harlow, 42.5, (37), 49.4, (43)Thurrock, 42.4, (74), 46.5, (81)Eastbourne, 42.4, (44), 31.8, (33)North Tyneside, 42.3, (88), 69.7, (145)Lincoln, 42.3, (42), 71.5, (71)Harrogate, 42.3, (68), 45.4, (73)Broadland, 42.1, (55), 35.2, (46)Greenwich, 42.0, (121), 41.0, (118)Newcastle upon Tyne, 41.9, (127), 67.4, (204)Lancaster, 41.8, (61), 34.9, (51)North East Derbyshire, 41.4, (42), 45.3, (46)Copeland, 41.1, (28), 11.7, (8)West Oxfordshire, 40.7, (45), 31.6, (35)Welwyn Hatfield, 40.6, (50), 30.1, (37)North Hertfordshire, 40.4, (54), 33.7, (45)Dacorum, 40.1, (62), 33.6, (52)South Gloucestershire, 40.0, (114), 37.2, (106)Colchester, 39.5, (77), 41.6, (81)Blackpool, 39.4, (55), 41.6, (58)Chesterfield, 39.1, (41), 44.8, (47)Liverpool, 39.0, (194), 45.6, (227)Allerdale, 38.9, (38), 33.8, (33)Woking, 38.7, (39), 41.7, (42)Bedford, 38.7, (67), 37.5, (65)Portsmouth, 38.6, (83), 44.7, (96)Havant, 38.0, (48), 24.6, (31)Wychavon, 37.9, (49), 43.3, (56)Kingston upon Thames, 37.7, (67), 47.9, (85)Aylesbury Vale, 37.6, (75), 26.6, (53)West Suffolk, 37.4, (67), 31.3, (56)Wokingham, 37.4, (64), 39.7, (68)Richmondshire, 37.2, (20), 68.9, (37)Stafford, 37.2, (51), 29.9, (41)Southend-on-Sea, 37.1, (68), 33.9, (62)Hart, 37.1, (36), 23.7, (23)Norwich, 37.0, (52), 34.9, (49)Sefton, 36.9, (102), 46.3, (128)Waltham Forest, 36.8, (102), 29.2, (81)East Cambridgeshire, 36.7, (33), 35.6, (32)Tunbridge Wells, 36.2, (43), 25.3, (30)Hertsmere, 36.2, (38), 23.8, (25)Bracknell Forest, 35.9, (44), 30.2, (37)Brighton and Hove, 35.8, (104), 35.8, (104)West Berkshire, 35.3, (56), 25.2, (40)Wandsworth, 35.2, (116), 37.0, (122)Medway, 34.1, (95), 32.0, (89)Newham, 34.0, (120), 44.2, (156)Basingstoke and Deane, 34.0, (60), 28.3, (50)Chichester, 33.8, (41), 37.2, (45)Enfield, 33.3, (111), 30.0, (100)Castle Point, 33.2, (30), 68.6, (62)Ashford, 33.1, (43), 35.4, (46)Cambridge, 32.9, (41), 28.0, (35)Winchester, 32.8, (41), 34.4, (43)Fareham, 32.7, (38), 31.0, (36)Maidstone, 32.6, (56), 20.4, (35)Gosport, 31.8, (27), 34.2, (29)York, 31.8, (67), 30.9, (65)Uttlesford, 31.8, (29), 34.0, (31)Telford and Wrekin, 31.7, (57), 33.4, (60)Vale of White Horse, 30.9, (42), 44.1, (60)Richmond upon Thames, 30.8, (61), 35.9, (71)South Northamptonshire, 30.7, (29), 23.3, (22)Warwick, 30.6, (44), 50.8, (73)Herefordshire, 30.6, (59), 30.1, (58)Tower Hamlets, 30.5, (99), 36.6, (119)Arun, 30.5, (49), 40.4, (65)Havering, 30.4, (79), 34.3, (89)Chiltern, 30.2, (29), 21.9, (21)Rushcliffe, 30.2, (36), 54.5, (65)Test Valley, 30.1, (38), 26.9, (34)Barrow-in-Furness, 29.8, (20), 50.7, (34)Epsom and Ewell, 29.8, (24), 26.0, (21)East Devon, 29.4, (43), 34.9, (51)Lambeth, 29.1, (95), 31.0, (101)Daventry, 29.1, (25), 51.2, (44)Three Rivers, 28.9, (27), 38.6, (36)South Cambridgeshire, 28.9, (46), 30.2, (48)Reigate and Banstead, 28.9, (43), 27.6, (41)Kensington and Chelsea, 28.8, (45), 25.0, (39)Shropshire, 28.8, (93), 29.4, (95)Tonbridge and Malling, 28.8, (38), 19.7, (26)Hambleton, 28.4, (26), 29.5, (27)North Somerset, 28.4, (61), 31.2, (67)Braintree, 28.2, (43), 29.5, (45)Dorset, 28.0, (106), 28.5, (108)Malvern Hills, 28.0, (22), 20.3, (16)Cherwell, 27.9, (42), 22.6, (34)Wiltshire, 27.8, (139), 24.8, (124)Sutton, 27.1, (56), 38.3, (79)Lewisham, 27.1, (83), 27.5, (84)South Bucks, 27.1, (19), 35.7, (25)Haringey, 26.8, (72), 27.9, (75)Broxbourne, 26.7, (26), 28.8, (28)Epping Forest, 26.6, (35), 40.2, (53)Wirral, 26.5, (86), 28.4, (92)Guildford, 26.2, (39), 24.8, (37)Westminster, 26.0, (68), 34.1, (89)Mid Devon, 25.5, (21), 27.9, (23)Forest of Dean, 25.3, (22), 17.3, (15)Ryedale, 25.3, (14), 41.5, (23)Bromley, 25.3, (84), 27.1, (90)Mendip, 25.1, (29), 16.4, (19)Barnet, 25.0, (99), 24.5, (97)Watford, 24.9, (24), 24.9, (24)Carlisle, 24.8, (27), 19.3, (21)Islington, 24.7, (60), 40.8, (99)Hackney and City of London, 24.1, (70), 16.5, (48)Mid Suffolk, 24.1, (25), 34.7, (36)New Forest, 23.9, (43), 23.3, (42)Chelmsford, 23.5, (42), 28.6, (51)Elmbridge, 23.4, (32), 24.9, (34)Southwark, 22.9, (73), 26.0, (83)Dover, 22.9, (27), 38.1, (45)Camden, 22.2, (60), 21.5, (58)Rushmoor, 22.2, (21), 37.0, (35)Croydon, 21.7, (84), 27.4, (106)Tandridge, 21.6, (19), 29.5, (26)St Albans, 21.6, (32), 22.9, (34)Surrey Heath, 21.3, (19), 29.1, (26)Somerset West and Taunton, 21.3, (33), 20.6, (32)Basildon, 20.8, (39), 25.1, (47)Eden, 20.7, (11), 18.8, (10)Cheltenham, 20.6, (24), 25.8, (30)East Hampshire, 20.4, (25), 26.2, (32)East Suffolk, 20.0, (50), 29.7, (74)Stroud, 20.0, (24), 32.5, (39)Worthing, 19.9, (22), 38.9, (43)Mid Sussex, 19.9, (30), 17.9, (27)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 19.6, (112), 15.4, (88)Babergh, 19.6, (18), 15.2, (14)Folkestone and Hythe, 19.5, (22), 15.0, (17)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 19.2, (76), 25.3, (100)Bath and North East Somerset, 19.1, (37), 22.2, (43)North Norfolk, 19.1, (20), 17.2, (18)Waverley, 19.0, (24), 18.2, (23)Maldon, 18.5, (12), 10.8, (7)East Hertfordshire, 18.0, (27), 28.7, (43)Gravesham, 17.8, (19), 20.6, (22)Torbay, 17.6, (24), 30.1, (41)Lewes, 17.4, (18), 31.0, (32)Exeter, 16.7, (22), 22.1, (29)Isle of Wight, 16.2, (23), 16.9, (24)Mole Valley, 16.0, (14), 29.8, (26)Sevenoaks, 15.7, (19), 26.5, (32)Adur, 15.6, (10), 28.0, (18)Horsham, 15.3, (22), 22.9, (33)Torridge, 14.6, (10), 11.7, (8)West Devon, 14.3, (8), 10.8, (6)Brentwood, 14.3, (11), 35.1, (27)South Lakeland, 14.3, (15), 17.1, (18)Gloucester, 13.2, (17), 15.5, (20)South Hams, 12.6, (11), 8.0, (7)Wealden, 12.4, (20), 13.6, (22)South Norfolk, 11.4, (16), 13.5, (19)Great Yarmouth, 11.1, (11), 23.2, (23)Tewkesbury, 10.5, (10), 17.9, (17)Teignbridge, 8.9, (12), 11.2, (15)Hastings, 8.6, (8), 17.3, (16)Rother, 8.3, (8), 8.3, (8)North Devon, 7.2, (7), 7.2, (7)Cotswold, 4.5, (4), 12.2, (11)