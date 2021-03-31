Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 27, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 28-31) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 130 (41%) have seen a rise in case rates, 175 (56%) have seen a fall and 10 are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 155 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 27, the equivalent of 214.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is unchanged on 214.6 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 20.

Rotherham has the second highest rate, up from 137.1 to 170.7, with 453 new cases.

North Warwickshire has the third highest rate, up from 73.5 to 168.5, with 110 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:North Warwickshire (up from 73.5 to 168.5)Hinckley & Bosworth (42.4 to 103.4)Copeland (7.3 to 44.0)Trafford (37.9 to 74.2)South Kesteven (84.3 to 120.1)

HEALTH Coronavirus VaccineDoses (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 31 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 27; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 20.

Corby, 214.6, (155), 214.6, (155)Rotherham, 170.7, (453), 137.1, (364)North Warwickshire, 168.5, (110), 73.5, (48)Barnsley, 148.7, (367), 187.1, (462)Doncaster, 144.3, (450), 121.5, (379)North Lincolnshire, 141.0, (243), 160.2, (276)Bradford, 136.7, (738), 145.4, (785)Wakefield, 136.1, (474), 132.6, (462)Boston, 129.7, (91), 106.9, (75)Hull, 129.3, (336), 147.8, (384)Luton, 124.9, (266), 134.2, (286)Sheffield, 124.3, (727), 120.5, (705)South Kesteven, 120.1, (171), 84.3, (120)South Holland, 120.0, (114), 128.4, (122)Leeds, 117.9, (935), 100.4, (796)East Northamptonshire, 113.2, (107), 92.0, (87)Oldham, 111.3, (264), 101.2, (240)Blackburn with Darwen, 110.2, (165), 101.5, (152)Kirklees, 109.6, (482), 106.2, (467)Tameside, 109.1, (247), 113.5, (257)Leicester, 108.1, (383), 112.4, (398)Calderdale, 106.4, (225), 88.9, (188)Peterborough, 105.3, (213), 125.6, (254)Hinckley and Bosworth, 103.4, (117), 42.4, (48)Rochdale, 103.0, (229), 99.4, (221)Preston, 102.7, (147), 89.4, (128)Bolton, 101.2, (291), 108.5, (312)Tamworth, 99.1, (76), 73.0, (56)Redditch, 98.5, (84), 156.0, (133)Manchester, 98.2, (543), 88.6, (490)Stockton-on-Tees, 96.3, (190), 93.7, (185)Sandwell, 94.1, (309), 87.7, (288)Hartlepool, 94.0, (88), 83.3, (78)Selby, 93.8, (85), 66.2, (60)Rugby, 91.8, (100), 104.6, (114)Melton, 91.8, (47), 84.0, (43)Wigan, 91.6, (301), 98.3, (323)Stevenage, 91.1, (80), 78.5, (69)Newark and Sherwood, 90.7, (111), 85.8, (105)Ashfield, 88.3, (113), 72.7, (93)Mansfield, 86.9, (95), 86.0, (94)North East Lincolnshire, 86.5, (138), 95.3, (152)North West Leicestershire, 81.1, (84), 90.7, (94)Broxtowe, 80.7, (92), 90.3, (103)Fenland, 80.5, (82), 107.0, (109)Charnwood, 80.2, (149), 64.0, (119)Stoke-on-Trent, 79.2, (203), 77.6, (199)Dudley, 78.7, (253), 84.3, (271)Salford, 77.3, (200), 110.9, (287)Chorley, 77.0, (91), 56.7, (67)Blaby, 75.8, (77), 75.8, (77)Slough, 75.6, (113), 75.6, (113)Breckland, 75.0, (105), 60.7, (85)Trafford, 74.2, (176), 37.9, (90)Darlington, 74.0, (79), 106.7, (114)East Staffordshire, 73.5, (88), 98.5, (118)Bassetlaw, 73.2, (86), 126.0, (148)Walsall, 73.2, (209), 65.5, (187)Bury, 72.8, (139), 97.4, (186)Burnley, 72.0, (64), 79.8, (71)Birmingham, 71.8, (820), 73.5, (839)Nottingham, 71.8, (239), 74.5, (248)Ipswich, 70.8, (97), 70.8, (97)Southampton, 70.5, (178), 84.7, (214)Northampton, 69.5, (156), 79.2, (178)Swindon, 69.3, (154), 65.7, (146)Stockport, 69.2, (203), 78.0, (229)Windsor and Maidenhead, 68.0, (103), 52.2, (79)West Lindsey, 67.9, (65), 123.3, (118)Hyndburn, 67.9, (55), 74.0, (60)South Somerset, 67.7, (114), 45.1, (76)Oadby and Wigston, 66.6, (38), 47.4, (27)South Ribble, 65.9, (73), 87.6, (97)Kettering, 65.8, (67), 65.8, (67)Sunderland, 65.5, (182), 78.1, (217)South Derbyshire, 65.3, (70), 77.4, (83)Rutland, 65.1, (26), 40.1, (16)Tendring, 64.1, (94), 43.7, (64)Huntingdonshire, 64.1, (114), 50.6, (90)Dartford, 63.1, (71), 31.1, (35)West Lancashire, 63.0, (72), 64.7, (74)Halton, 62.6, (81), 54.9, (71)Wolverhampton, 61.9, (163), 63.4, (167)Barking and Dagenham, 61.5, (131), 47.0, (100)Solihull, 61.5, (133), 80.9, (175)East Lindsey, 61.4, (87), 74.8, (106)Lichfield, 61.1, (64), 53.5, (56)Swale, 60.6, (91), 41.3, (62)High Peak, 60.4, (56), 36.7, (34)Hounslow, 60.0, (163), 61.9, (168)County Durham, 60.0, (318), 64.0, (339)Bexley, 59.6, (148), 27.8, (69)Cannock Chase, 59.5, (60), 69.5, (70)Rossendale, 58.8, (42), 103.5, (74)Gedling, 58.5, (69), 75.5, (89)East Riding of Yorkshire, 58.3, (199), 77.4, (264)Cheshire West and Chester, 58.0, (199), 70.5, (242)Oxford, 57.1, (87), 28.2, (43)Hillingdon, 56.4, (173), 64.2, (197)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 56.2, (73), 56.2, (73)Harrow, 56.1, (141), 48.2, (121)Central Bedfordshire, 56.1, (162), 48.5, (140)Warrington, 54.3, (114), 80.5, (169)Bromsgrove, 54.1, (54), 49.1, (49)Sedgemoor, 53.6, (66), 59.3, (73)Coventry, 53.3, (198), 56.0, (208)Fylde, 53.2, (43), 65.6, (53)Middlesbrough, 53.2, (75), 66.0, (93)Spelthorne, 52.1, (52), 54.1, (54)West Oxfordshire, 51.5, (57), 28.9, (32)Ribble Valley, 50.9, (31), 83.8, (51)Ealing, 50.6, (173), 63.2, (216)Wellingborough, 50.2, (40), 60.2, (48)North Tyneside, 50.0, (104), 63.0, (131)Redbridge, 49.1, (150), 52.4, (160)Milton Keynes, 49.0, (132), 47.1, (127)Bristol, 48.6, (225), 52.7, (244)Runnymede, 48.1, (43), 68.2, (61)Scarborough, 47.8, (52), 34.0, (37)Wyre Forest, 47.4, (48), 62.2, (63)Craven, 47.3, (27), 31.5, (18)Thanet, 47.2, (67), 62.0, (88)Northumberland, 47.1, (152), 71.6, (231)Wycombe, 47.0, (82), 51.5, (90)Redcar and Cleveland, 46.7, (64), 56.9, (78)Hammersmith and Fulham, 46.5, (86), 30.2, (56)Derby, 46.2, (119), 56.4, (145)Canterbury, 46.0, (76), 41.1, (68)Broadland, 45.9, (60), 31.3, (41)Plymouth, 45.4, (119), 38.5, (101)North Kesteven, 45.3, (53), 39.3, (46)Newcastle upon Tyne, 44.9, (136), 57.8, (175)Cheshire East, 44.8, (172), 53.1, (204)Epsom and Ewell, 44.7, (36), 23.6, (19)South Oxfordshire, 44.3, (63), 42.9, (61)Copeland, 44.0, (30), 7.3, (5)St Helens, 43.7, (79), 63.1, (114)Rochford, 43.5, (38), 38.9, (34)North Hertfordshire, 43.4, (58), 31.4, (42)North East Derbyshire, 43.4, (44), 36.5, (37)Lancaster, 43.1, (63), 35.6, (52)Gateshead, 43.1, (87), 50.0, (101)Derbyshire Dales, 42.9, (31), 99.6, (72)Greenwich, 42.7, (123), 35.1, (101)Dacorum, 42.6, (66), 33.6, (52)Brent, 42.2, (139), 56.4, (186)Erewash, 41.6, (48), 54.6, (63)Harborough, 41.6, (39), 60.8, (57)Havant, 41.2, (52), 23.8, (30)Eastleigh, 41.2, (55), 46.4, (62)Merton, 41.2, (85), 42.1, (87)Knowsley, 41.1, (62), 44.4, (67)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 41.0, (62), 37.7, (57)Portsmouth, 40.9, (88), 46.5, (100)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 40.9, (53), 77.3, (100)Crawley, 40.9, (46), 52.5, (59)Stratford-on-Avon, 40.7, (53), 68.4, (89)Amber Valley, 40.6, (52), 42.9, (55)Worcester, 40.5, (41), 67.2, (68)South Gloucestershire, 40.3, (115), 38.2, (109)Pendle, 40.2, (37), 69.5, (64)Chesterfield, 40.0, (42), 45.8, (48)Welwyn Hatfield, 39.8, (49), 32.5, (40)Hart, 39.1, (38), 17.5, (17)South Staffordshire, 39.1, (44), 64.9, (73)West Suffolk, 39.1, (70), 25.1, (45)South Tyneside, 39.1, (59), 87.4, (132)Colchester, 38.5, (75), 45.2, (88)Reading, 38.3, (62), 47.0, (76)Lincoln, 38.3, (38), 64.5, (64)Thurrock, 37.9, (66), 48.2, (84)East Cambridgeshire, 37.8, (34), 36.7, (33)Bedford, 37.5, (65), 34.0, (59)Wokingham, 37.4, (64), 37.4, (64)Liverpool, 37.3, (186), 39.6, (197)Kingston upon Thames, 37.2, (66), 45.6, (81)Southend-on-Sea, 37.1, (68), 33.9, (62)Braintree, 36.7, (56), 24.2, (37)Blackpool, 36.6, (51), 38.7, (54)Wychavon, 36.3, (47), 36.3, (47)Woking, 35.7, (36), 43.7, (44)Fareham, 35.3, (41), 27.5, (32)Kensington and Chelsea, 35.2, (55), 26.3, (41)Basingstoke and Deane, 35.1, (62), 30.6, (54)Bracknell Forest, 35.1, (43), 26.9, (33)Wyre, 34.8, (39), 52.6, (59)Allerdale, 34.8, (34), 30.7, (30)Enfield, 34.8, (116), 27.9, (93)Eastbourne, 34.7, (36), 41.4, (43)Cambridge, 34.5, (43), 31.3, (39)Sefton, 34.4, (95), 42.0, (116)Wandsworth, 34.3, (113), 39.1, (129)Harrogate, 34.2, (55), 48.5, (78)Norwich, 34.1, (48), 35.6, (50)Aylesbury Vale, 33.6, (67), 30.6, (61)Staffordshire Moorlands, 33.5, (33), 56.9, (56)Stafford, 33.5, (46), 29.9, (41)Harlow, 33.3, (29), 55.1, (48)Castle Point, 33.2, (30), 53.1, (48)Tunbridge Wells, 32.8, (39), 25.3, (30)Newham, 32.8, (116), 43.0, (152)Waltham Forest, 32.5, (90), 33.2, (92)Chichester, 32.2, (39), 42.9, (52)Tower Hamlets, 31.7, (103), 34.8, (113)Haringey, 31.6, (85), 23.8, (64)Richmondshire, 31.6, (17), 50.3, (27)Arun, 30.5, (49), 38.6, (62)Havering, 30.4, (79), 33.5, (87)York, 30.4, (64), 29.9, (63)West Berkshire, 30.3, (48), 28.4, (45)Chiltern, 30.2, (29), 20.8, (20)Medway, 30.2, (84), 33.0, (92)Brighton and Hove, 29.9, (87), 37.1, (108)Winchester, 29.6, (37), 36.0, (45)Dover, 29.6, (35), 26.2, (31)Barnet, 29.6, (117), 22.2, (88)Hertsmere, 29.5, (31), 33.4, (35)South Cambridgeshire, 29.5, (47), 23.9, (38)Test Valley, 29.3, (37), 31.7, (40)Ashford, 29.2, (38), 35.4, (46)Bolsover, 28.5, (23), 93.1, (75)Sutton, 28.1, (58), 33.0, (68)Mid Devon, 27.9, (23), 21.9, (18)Vale of White Horse, 27.9, (38), 39.0, (53)Three Rivers, 27.9, (26), 34.3, (32)Telford and Wrekin, 27.8, (50), 33.9, (61)Wiltshire, 27.8, (139), 26.0, (130)Broxbourne, 27.8, (27), 31.9, (31)Lambeth, 27.6, (90), 29.8, (97)Reigate and Banstead, 27.6, (41), 21.5, (32)South Northamptonshire, 27.5, (26), 31.7, (30)Dorset, 27.5, (104), 29.9, (113)East Devon, 27.3, (40), 30.8, (45)Hambleton, 27.3, (25), 30.6, (28)Gosport, 27.1, (23), 33.0, (28)Watford, 26.9, (26), 20.7, (20)East Suffolk, 26.9, (67), 27.3, (68)Barrow-in-Furness, 26.8, (18), 37.3, (25)Mendip, 26.8, (31), 19.0, (22)Daventry, 26.8, (23), 41.9, (36)Richmond upon Thames, 26.3, (52), 37.4, (74)Maidstone, 26.2, (45), 24.4, (42)Rushcliffe, 26.0, (31), 47.0, (56)Tonbridge and Malling, 25.7, (34), 24.2, (32)South Bucks, 25.7, (18), 31.4, (22)North Somerset, 25.6, (55), 27.0, (58)Islington, 25.6, (62), 37.9, (92)New Forest, 25.5, (46), 21.7, (39)Herefordshire, 25.4, (49), 35.8, (69)Shropshire, 25.4, (82), 27.2, (88)Forest of Dean, 25.3, (22), 18.4, (16)Cherwell, 25.2, (38), 25.2, (38)Chelmsford, 25.2, (45), 30.3, (54)Warwick, 25.0, (36), 43.1, (62)Mid Suffolk, 25.0, (26), 35.6, (37)Westminster, 24.9, (65), 29.5, (77)Guildford, 24.8, (37), 22.8, (34)Wirral, 24.4, (79), 28.1, (91)Rushmoor, 24.3, (23), 32.8, (31)Hackney and City of London, 24.1, (70), 16.8, (49)Lewisham, 23.9, (73), 29.4, (90)Tandridge, 23.8, (21), 27.2, (24)Malvern Hills, 22.9, (18), 28.0, (22)Croydon, 22.8, (88), 24.0, (93)Surrey Heath, 22.4, (20), 28.0, (25)St Albans, 22.2, (33), 16.2, (24)Ryedale, 21.7, (12), 39.7, (22)Bromley, 21.7, (72), 24.1, (80)Maldon, 21.6, (14), 10.8, (7)Camden, 21.5, (58), 21.1, (57)Southwark, 21.3, (68), 23.8, (76)Lewes, 21.3, (22), 26.1, (27)Epping Forest, 21.3, (28), 41.8, (55)Elmbridge, 21.2, (29), 23.4, (32)Mid Sussex, 21.2, (32), 15.2, (23)Carlisle, 21.2, (23), 15.6, (17)Uttlesford, 20.8, (19), 41.6, (38)Somerset West and Taunton, 20.6, (32), 16.8, (26)Exeter, 20.5, (27), 18.3, (24)East Hampshire, 20.4, (25), 15.5, (19)North Norfolk, 20.0, (21), 14.3, (15)Stroud, 20.0, (24), 23.3, (28)Worthing, 19.9, (22), 37.1, (41)Waverley, 19.8, (25), 15.8, (20)Cheltenham, 19.8, (23), 24.9, (29)Folkestone and Hythe, 19.5, (22), 15.9, (18)East Hertfordshire, 18.7, (28), 23.4, (35)Isle of Wight, 18.3, (26), 11.3, (16)Basildon, 18.2, (34), 27.2, (51)South Norfolk, 17.7, (25), 9.9, (14)Bath and North East Somerset, 17.6, (34), 20.2, (39)Horsham, 17.4, (25), 16.7, (24)South Hams, 17.2, (15), 4.6, (4)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 17.1, (98), 16.4, (94)Eden, 16.9, (9), 24.4, (13)Gravesham, 16.8, (18), 18.7, (20)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 16.7, (66), 25.0, (99)Sevenoaks, 16.6, (20), 23.2, (28)Babergh, 16.3, (15), 17.4, (16)Torbay, 16.1, (22), 27.2, (37)Mole Valley, 16.0, (14), 17.2, (15)Adur, 15.6, (10), 20.2, (13)Wealden, 15.5, (25), 13.6, (22)Torridge, 14.6, (10), 11.7, (8)South Lakeland, 14.3, (15), 19.0, (20)Great Yarmouth, 14.1, (14), 16.1, (16)Gloucester, 13.9, (18), 13.2, (17)Brentwood, 13.0, (10), 32.5, (25)West Devon, 12.5, (7), 10.8, (6)Tewkesbury, 11.6, (11), 15.8, (15)Teignbridge, 11.2, (15), 9.7, (13)Rother, 10.4, (10), 9.4, (9)North Devon, 8.2, (8), 5.1, (5)Cotswold, 7.8, (7), 7.8, (7)Hastings, 7.6, (7), 16.2, (15)