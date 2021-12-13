13 December 2021

Lewis Hamilton put to the sword again! F1 star to be knighted at Windsor Castle days after being pipped at the post for world title

By UK Newsroom
Lewis Hamilton will be knighted on Wednesday – just days after controversially losing out on a record eighth Formula One world title.

The 36-year-old racing star is due to attend an investiture at Windsor Castle to be honoured for services to motorsports.

Max Verstappen claimed an extraordinary and highly-controversial maiden Formula One world title on Sunday after his battle with Hamilton came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will be knighted in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

The Red Bull driver stormed past his title rival in the closing stages of the Grand Prix season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, having benefited from a late safety car that bunched up the pack.

Hamilton was given a knighthood in the New Year Honours list in 2020 following pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to approve the accolade.

Despite being one of the UK’s most successful sportsmen, Hamilton – who matched Michael Schumacher’s record seven titles in 2020 and was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a second time – had previously been overlooked, reportedly due to his tax affairs.

Hamilton’s knighthood was awarded in the overseas list as he relocated to Monaco in 2010.

