07 July 2022

Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

By The Newsroom
07 July 2022

Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.

With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.

Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:

09.14am

Boris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.

The scale of the exodus of ministers made Boris Johnson’s position impossible (UK Parliament/PA) (PA Media)

