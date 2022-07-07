Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers
By The Newsroom
Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.
With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.
Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:
09.14am
Boris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.
