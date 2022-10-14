14 October 2022

Liz Truss to hold press conference amid calls for mini-budget U-turn

By The Newsroom
14 October 2022

Prime Minister Liz Truss is to hold a press conference amid speculation of a major U-turn on Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

Mr Kwarteng flew back to London on Friday for crisis talks after cutting short a visit to the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington.

It follows days of turmoil in the markets amid concerns about the impact of his £43 billion tax giveaway on the public finances.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Gary Lineker hopes gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup

world news

Molly Russell coroner suggests separate social media platforms for adults and children

news

Back again? Dear oh dear: How King Charles greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace

news