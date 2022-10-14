Liz Truss to hold press conference amid calls for mini-budget U-turn
By The Newsroom
Prime Minister Liz Truss is to hold a press conference amid speculation of a major U-turn on Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.
Mr Kwarteng flew back to London on Friday for crisis talks after cutting short a visit to the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington.
It follows days of turmoil in the markets amid concerns about the impact of his £43 billion tax giveaway on the public finances.
