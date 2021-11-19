19 November 2021

‘Lucky’ cat rescued by firefighters from burning house

By The Newsroom
19 November 2021

Firefighters have been praised for giving life-saving oxygen to an unconscious cat they rescued from a blaze.

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene of a house fire in Jarrow, South Tyneside, in seven minutes.

While searching the building for potential casualties, they found the unconscious but still breathing pet.

Firefighter Jane Grout used a device donated by the RSPCA for the rescue

Firefighter Joanne Grout used specialist animal resuscitation equipment donated by the RSPCA to save the pet, which the crews named Lucky

The cat was treated by a vet and has since fully recovered and been reunited with its owners.

Station Manager Trevor Sturrock said: “Our firefighters are trained to save lives and that can quite often include the rescue of animals.

The device was used to save the unconscious pet

“At every incident attended, our crews always expect the unexpected, and this was definitely the case here.

“We were delighted to hand back one of the nine lives to the cat through the quick-thinking actions of our highly skilled and dedicated firefighters.”

