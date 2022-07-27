27 July 2022

‘Major queues’ return to Dover

By The Newsroom
27 July 2022

Long delays returned to the Port of Dover on Wednesday morning.

Ferry operator P&O Ferries warned passengers of “major queues” and to expect a two-hour wait to complete checks before they can board a ship.

It comes after tens of thousands of families saw their holiday plans ruined last week due to miles of gridlocked traffic around the Kent port.

This was blamed on a combination of French border control not being fully staffed and a serious crash on the M20 motorway.

P&O Ferries posted on Twitter: “There are currently major queues at border controls in Dover.

“Please allow up to two hours to complete all checks ahead of your sailing.

“If you miss your sailing, or if you complete the checks early, we will put you on the first available sailing when you check in.”

