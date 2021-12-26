26 December 2021

Man, 19, detained under Mental Health Act after Windsor Castle security breach

26 December 2021

A man who was arrested within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while in possession of a crossbow has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the Metropolitan Police responded to a security breach on Saturday at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the Queen is in residence.

A 19-year-old man, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment.

He has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals, the force added.

A spokesperson from Scotland Yard said: “Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

“Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered.”

They added: “Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are being progressed by Metropolitan Police specialist operations.”

