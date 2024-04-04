04 April 2024

Man admits attempted murder of pregnant woman in Aberfan

By The Newsroom
04 April 2024

A man has admitted the attempted murder of a pregnant woman.

Daniel Mihai Popescu, 29, pleaded guilty to attempting to murder Andreea Pintili in Coronation Place, Aberfan, in South Wales, on December 5 last year.

Ms Pintili, who witnesses said was pregnant, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment and later discharged.

Popescu, who appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, also pleaded guilty to stalking.

He will be sentenced on May 28.

Popescu, of no fixed address, denied a charge of intimidating the witness, but the Crown Prosecution Service will not seek a trial on the matter.

