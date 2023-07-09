09 July 2023

Man arrested after two people injured in Surbiton stabbing attacks

By The Newsroom
09 July 2023

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were stabbed in Surbiton.

One person is believed to have been assaulted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Portsmouth Road, while the other man was attacked at the BMW garage next door, Surrey Police said.

Both victims were rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Sunday at around 1.45pm.

A police spokesman said: “While we appreciate that this may be extremely concerning, we would like to reassure you that we believe this was an isolated incident.

“An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the incident and remains ongoing.

“The man who was arrested is currently in custody.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to come forward quoting reference PR/SYP-20230709

