Man arrested on suspicion of assault after disorder at site of Crooked House pub

A man has been arrested after disorder at the site of the Crooked House pub during which two people were assaulted.

The man, 57, from West Bromwich, was detained on suspicion of assault and criminal damage after the incident at the site of the burned-down pub in Himley, near Dudley, at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

Staffordshire Police said on Thursday that the man has since been released on conditional bail, while a 40-year-old man, from Sandwell, was voluntarily interviewed about the incident as inquiries continue.

The force had previously said that a man and woman were assaulted by a group of people while in the area, and were obstructed as they got into a car to leave.

As they left, the car struck a female pedestrian at the scene, who was not seriously injured.

The man and woman who were assaulted later told police what had happened.

It is understood that the disorder at the site of the landmark pub happened after an unofficial event, with food and drink provided, which was unconnected to the main Save The Crooked House (Let’s Get It Re-built) Facebook campaign.

Police have again asked anyone with information about what happened to come forward, quoting incident 888 of September 9.

The disorder came two days after a third man was arrested and bailed in connection with the alleged arson attack that destroyed the 18th-century pub on August 5.

The man, 51, from Buckingham, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Two other men, aged 66 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life on August 24.