18 October 2022

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of three-week-old boy

By The Newsroom
18 October 2022

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a newborn boy in Birmingham.

The three-week-old baby was not breathing when officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill at just after 3.40am on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

Paramedics took him to hospital but he was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

A 26-year-old woman who was injured in the incident was treated in hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Inspector Neil Kirkpatrick, in charge of policing in the area, said: “This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved.

“We’ll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

King Charles meets refugees who have settled for new life in Aberdeen

news

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood to spend over a month in custody on attempted rape charge

news

Liz Truss is ‘not under a desk’ hiding from MPs, says Mordaunt

news