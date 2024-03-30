Man arrested on suspicion of terror offence at pro-Palestinian protest
By The Newsroom
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a terrorism-related offence at a pro-Palestinian protest in central London.
Westminster Police said officers made the arrest on the Strand on Saturday afternoon in relation to inviting support for a proscribed organisation.
The man has been taken to a police station in central London and remains in custody.
The march, part organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, is part of a national demonstration calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Protesters gathered at Russell Square before marching through the city to Trafalgar Square.
