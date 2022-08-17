Man charged over death in Edinburgh
By The Newsroom
A man has been charged following the death of another man in Edinburgh.
Wayne Elliott, 53, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after he was found seriously injured in Princes Street at around 8.15pm on Saturday.
Medical staff confirmed to police on Tuesday that Mr Elliott, originally from the Portsmouth area, had died.
He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team are continuing to investigate the death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers or submit information or images to the MIPP Portal, which can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S26-PO1.
