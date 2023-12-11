Man dies following ‘targeted’ attack on three people

A man has died after three people were stabbed and slashed in a “targeted attack”.

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at hospital following the incident in a block of flats in Toxteth, Liverpool, at about 1pm on Sunday, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

Another man and a woman, both in their 30s, were also taken to hospital following the attack in the communal area of the building on the corner of Upper Warwick Street and Hillaby Close.

The man is critically injured and the woman is in a serious but stable condition, the force spokesman said.

Police are searching for a male suspect, who is believed to have been known to the victims.

Detective Chief Inspector Allison Woods said: “This was a shocking attack that has tragically resulted in the death of a man. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and specialist officers are currently supporting them.

“There are two other victims who remain in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in this attack. Although it’s still early in the investigation, we believe this was targeted and that the suspect is known to the victims.

“We are determined to find the male responsible for this attack and we will be relentless in our pursuit. The local community will be concerned by this incident, but please be assured that our investigation is ongoing to find him and remove him from our streets.”

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them through their social media desk on X, formerly Twitter, @MerPolCC, quoting log number 451 of December 10, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.