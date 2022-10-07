07 October 2022

Man dies in hospital after being shot by officers in police station car park

07 October 2022

A man has died in hospital after being shot by armed officers responding to reports from colleagues of a knifeman in a police station car park, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Officers reported seeing the man in the car park of Ascot Drive police station, in Derby, at 9.55am on Friday, the force said.

Armed officers were called and shot the man at 10.03am, it added.

The man was treated by officers until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but declared dead on arrival.

No one else was hurt.

Police are working to identify the man and contact his next of kin.

A cordon has been put in place and shops within it are shut.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s Professional Standard’s Department has informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

