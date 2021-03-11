Man faces court on takeaway murder charge

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 16-year-old girl who died following an incident at her family’s Chinese restaurant.

Chun Xu, 31, is accused of murdering Wenjing Lin – also known as Wenjing Xu – as well as attempting to murder a 38-year-old man in Treorchy, South Wales, on March 5.

The defendant appeared before Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon.

He did not enter a plea to the two charges against him and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

Wenjing was described as a positive role model by her school (South Wales Police/PA) (PA Media)

South Wales Police announced on Wednesday that Xu had been charged with the two offences.

The force confirmed that a 38-year-old man previously arrested in connection with the incident remains in hospital in a stable condition and is no longer being treated as a suspect.

It is understood that Xu is not related to Wenjing.

Officers were called to reports of an attack at the Blue Sky takeaway in Baglan Street in the village of Ynyswen at around midday on March 5.

Wenjing’s death was confirmed following the incident, in which two men in their 30s were also injured.

On Wednesday, Treorchy Comprehensive School paid tribute to Wenjing and described her as “kind, passionate, and ambitious”.

In a statement, the school said Wenjing was a “positive role model” who was in the middle of studying for her GCSEs at the time of her death.

She was a “very responsible pupil” who combined her academic ambitions with supporting her family business, it said.

The statement added: “Wenjing was an honest and passionate pupil, who believed that it was important to always stand up for what you believe in.

“She was at the heart of her circle of friends, who shared a belief in being kind, passionate, and ambitious, but, most importantly, being true to yourself.”

The school is working with outside agencies to support those affected by Wenjing’s death.

In a statement released last week, the teenager’s family said: “Wenjing had a very gentle soul, she was a very quiet person. Wenjing helped the whole family, working in the family takeaway.

“She enjoyed school and worked very hard. She was loved by her family.”

Xu will next appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.