12 April 2022

Man guilty of murdering partner’s three-year-old boy after weeks of cruelty

By The Newsroom
12 April 2022

A man has been found guilty of murdering his partner’s three-year-old son after inflicting more than 20 rib fractures during weeks of “horrendous” beatings, including some using force similar to a car crash.

Convicted drug dealer 32-year-old Nathaniel Pope was found unanimously guilty by a Birmingham Crown Court jury on Tuesday after hearing evidence that Kemarni Watson Darby’s body, which had 34 separate areas of external injuries, had acted as a “silent witness” to his crime.

Kemarni’s mother, 30-year-old Alicia Watson, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.

The four-month trial was told Watson and Pope – who blamed each other from the witness box – were “partners in crime” and continued to live together for several months after Kemarni’s death.

The youngster died from abdominal injuries on the afternoon of June 5 2018, after his ribcage was “crushed” at the couple’s two-bedroom flat in West Bromwich.

Pope, of Wolverhampton, and Watson, of Handsworth, Birmingham, were also convicted of a single court each of child cruelty to Kemarni between May 1 and June 5 2018, relating to the infliction of rib fractures and an abdominal injury prior to the fatal injury.

The pair were also separately convicted of two further counts of child cruelty in relation to other children.

Both will be sentenced at a later date.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Four presidents take train to Kyiv to show support for ‘dear friend’ Volodymyr Zelensky

world news

Security tightened around New York mayor as police hunt Brooklyn subway shooter

world news

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to be fined over lockdown parties, as well as PM’s wife Carrie

news