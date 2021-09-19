Man killed in paragliding crash
A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured while paragliding in the Highlands.
The 54-year-old man died after crashing near Loch Na Gainmhich by the A894, about 14 miles from Lochinver, shortly before 4.45pm on Saturday.
A woman was also seriously injured in the collision, Police Scotland said.
A force spokesperson said: “Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing. The next of kin of those involved have been informed.”