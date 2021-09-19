Man killed in paragliding crash

Police confirmed a man died in the incident and a woman has been seriously injured (PA) (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
14:23pm, Sun 19 Sep 2021
A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured while paragliding in the Highlands.

The 54-year-old man died after crashing near Loch Na Gainmhich by the A894, about 14 miles from Lochinver, shortly before 4.45pm on Saturday.

A woman was also seriously injured in the collision, Police Scotland said.

A force spokesperson said: “Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing. The next of kin of those involved have been informed.”

