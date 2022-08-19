19 August 2022

Man who murdered new bride and put body in suitcase jailed for life

19 August 2022

A man who killed his wife on their wedding night and stuffed her body into a suitcase has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years.

The body of grandmother Dawn Walker, 52, was found in a field four days after she married Thomas Nutt on October 27 last year.

Dawn Walker, was killed and stuffed into a suitcase by her new husband Thomas Nutt, within hours of their wedding (West Yorkshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Nutt, 46, killed Ms Walker hours after their wedding, storing her body in a cupboard before putting it in a suitcase and dumping it in bushes behind their home in Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Nutt, who was convicted of murder earlier this month following a trial, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Friday.

