Man who stabbed young mother to death with screwdrivers jailed for life

A man who stabbed a young mother to death with screwdrivers, leaving her with 199 separate injuries, has been jailed for life.

Nottinghamshire Police found the body of 27-year-old Mckyla Taylor hidden under a duvet on the bedroom floor of a flat in Lowtown Street, Worksop, in the early hours of August 16 2022.

She suffered 199 separate injuries to her head and body in what police described as a “relentless” attack.

David Jackson, 68, who had arrived at the scene a few hours later asking if he could get a jumper from his flat, casually mentioned to an officer that he had killed someone upstairs, police said.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, Jackson, who stayed silent throughout police interviews, was jailed for life with a minimum of 17 years behind bars after pleading guilty to murder.

Jackson, who had known Ms Taylor for some time, hid the young mother’s body under a duvet, with weights and push bikes stacked on top.

They had seen each other during the day on August 15, but Ms Taylor’s family alerted police when she did not respond to their calls or messages.

Her body was discovered by police who forced entry into her flat at around 2am the following day.

Ms Taylor was pronounced dead at around 2.30am by paramedics and a post-mortem investigation later revealed the extent of the injuries she had suffered.

Forensic evidence showed most of the injuries had been inflicted inside the bedroom by two screwdrivers discovered in the living room.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Mckyla was a young woman who was loved and adored by her family and many friends.

“Her life was taken away from her in the most brutal fashion by David Jackson, who has shown very little remorse and would not give any account in interview.

“Detectives carried out a meticulous investigation, with many officers working around the clock to gather the evidence against him. He continued to deny murdering Mckyla until shortly before a trial was about to begin – inflicting further pain and anxiety on her loved ones.

“The attack Jackson inflicted on Mckyla was relentless, causing catastrophic injuries which ultimately led to her death.

“He has taken away a loving and caring mum, daughter, sister, and friend.

“Today’s sentence will not bring Mckyla back, but it does mean that Jackson will spend a considerable part of his life behind bars, and I hope this gives her family some comfort.”

In a statement released by Nottinghamshire Police, Ms Taylor’s mother, Emma Sentence, 45, paid tribute to her daughter and “best friend” after Jackson was sentenced.

She said: “Mckyla had a smile that would light up the room and a contagious laugh. She was just a fun-loving girl.

“I still remember the weekend she was killed as if it was yesterday. We had a lovely weekend sunbathing, listening to music and doing our nails and then she left and that was the last time I saw her.”

Ms Taylor’s brother, Callum Taylor, 26, will now be looking after her one-year-old daughter in the same house that Ms Taylor grew up in.

“It is like a part of Mckyla is coming home,” Mr Taylor said.

“Mckyla had always wanted to be a mum and was so thrilled when she found out she was pregnant. I just want to do my best to bring up her daughter and give her a normal, loving life.

“Mckyla was a lovely and loving person. She always put other people first. If she was in a house fire Mckyla was the sort of person who would be the last out.

“We were really close growing up and went to the same primary school. I can remember the camping holidays we went on as a family which were so much fun.

“No sentence will ever be enough for what happened to Mckyla. I will never forget waking up that day and hearing she had been killed. I cannot understand why anyone would want to hurt someone that kind.

“I don’t really feel like I have been through the grieving process yet. I’ve just wanted to stay strong for others.”

Ms Taylor’s older sister, Nicole, 29, described her as the “life and soul of the party”.

She said: “She was born on my first birthday and Mckyla, me and Callum were really close growing up.

“She was always bubbly, always singing, always dancing.

“I remember going to our grandparents’ house and we would sing and dance, stand on tables and have fun. They were the best times.”

Jailing Jackson for life with a minimum of 17 years behind bars, Judge James Sampson said the killer would not be eligible for parole for another 16 years and 135 days, taking into account the 230 days he has already served in custody.

Annette Thomas, senior crown prosecutor from the CPS East Midlands, said: “David Jackson committed a horrific attack, inflicting nearly 200 injuries on a younger, vulnerable woman after a disturbing pattern of abusive behaviour towards her.

“Today’s sentence reflects the cruelty of that attack, the distress and suffering he inflicted on his victim and his abusive, sordid background.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Mckyla’s family and loved ones.”