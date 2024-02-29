Manchester to host EMAs for first time after 2023 event cancelled

Manchester is to host the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) for the first time.

Last November, the awards were cancelled over the “volatility of world events” following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

The annual ceremony, which celebrates music and artists from across the globe, will be held this year at the new Co-op Live arena on November 10.

Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount and the chief content officer of music at Paramount+, said: “The MTV EMAs is one of the biggest global music celebrations, bringing together local and international artists to create iconic performances for fans around the world.

“With music at the very heart of Manchester’s rich creative heritage, this vibrant city – with the state-of-the-art Co-op Live – will guarantee a supercharged 2024 show.”

The 2023 EMAs were due to be held at the Paris Nord Villepinte on November 5.

Paramount said at the time the decision to axe the ceremony came “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life” and “given the volatility of world events”.

On the 2024 awards, Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said: “As a city that is known the world over for our legendary music scene, MTV could not have picked a better place for this year’s EMAs.

“With the expertise, experience and reputation we also have for delivering successful, world-class events, we’re confident Manchester will provide a superb platform for the best MTV EMAs yet, and look forward to welcoming MTV and the global music community to our city for what is set to be an epic celebration of music and artists. Manchester meets MTV – we can’t wait.”

Gary Roden, executive director and general manager of Co-op Live, said the arena is “designed from the ground up to offer, at its core, a truly exceptional live music and fan experience, and we are delighted to be hosting an event which epitomises what our venue stands for”.

He added: “We are honoured to become part of the MTV EMAs story, and to cement Manchester’s standing within the global live entertainment industry.”

In 2022, the event was co-hosted by singer Rita Ora and her Oscar-winning writer husband Taika Waititi at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Taylor Swift won four gongs that year while Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and Ukrainian Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra performed.