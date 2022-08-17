17 August 2022

Manhunt launched after seven-year-old girl is ‘abducted and taken into woods’

A manhunt is underway after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.

The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.

She was reunited with her family shortly after – with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by Greater Manchester Police of a man who abducted a seven-year-old girl and took her into woods on Wednesday afternoon in Droylsden, Manchester. Issue date: Wednesday August 17, 2022. (PA Media)

Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.

Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.

The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.

In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe.

