Medical records of alleged grooming gang victim do not match claims, court hears

Medical records of a woman who claimed she was the victim of a grooming gang do not match allegations she was beaten, stabbed and given a “backstreet abortion”, a court has heard.

Preston Crown Court heard Eleanor Williams, of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, made the claims to her boyfriend in a message, in which she also said she developed a heroin addiction after being given the drug while locked in a caravan.

The 22-year-old is accused of perverting the course of justice by claiming she was raped and groomed by a number of men, including an Asian gang.

In a message sent in May 2020 to her then boyfriend Ryan Dickie, the court heard, Williams said when she was 15 she was locked in a caravan for two weeks with men “coming and going all the time” and having sex with her.

She said: “I was given heroin. I developed an addiction to it.”

Investigator Gary Humes told the jury Williams’ medical records had no details of a heroin addiction.

In the message, she claimed she was beaten and given a “backstreet abortion”, using a coat hanger, after becoming pregnant.

She said police found her and took her to hospital, but Mr Humes said there was no mention of the incident in her medical records.

She also described being found by police naked, with a needle sticking out of her arm and having been beaten so badly she was in intensive care for two weeks, put in an induced coma due to a bleed on her brain and lost sight in one of her eyes.

Mr Humes said the details did not appear in her medical records.

He also said the records did not match descriptions of her being stabbed, having her throat slit and having a nipple removed.

On Monday, the jury was told Williams had entered a guilty plea at a previous hearing to one count of perverting the course of justice.

The court heard the particulars of the offence were that she wrote a letter to her sister, Lucy Wiliams, asking her to contact her solicitors and tell them a hammer had been found in her bedroom and contacted her mother suggesting she advise solicitors a hammer had been found in the bedroom and the hammer should be handed to them.

The prosecution closed its case on Monday afternoon and the jury heard the defence case would start on Tuesday morning.

Williams denies seven counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.