Meghan enjoyed ‘amazing’ Christmas sat next to Duke of Edinburgh

The Duchess of Sussex has recalled sitting next to the Duke of Edinburgh for dinner as she enjoyed an “amazing” Christmas at Sandringham.

Meghan joined the royal family for the church service on Christmas Day in 2017 – a first for a royal fiancee.

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary features footage and images of the couple that morning along with family members including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Speaking in the third episode of the series, Meghan says: “I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham, calling my mom, and she’s like ‘How’s it going?’ and I said ‘Oh my gosh it’s amazing’.

“It’s just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun.

“And at dinner I was sat next to H’s grandfather and I just thought it was so wonderful and I was like ‘Oh we chatted and it was so great and I talked about this and talked about this’.

“And he was like ‘You had his bad ear. He couldn’t hear anything you were saying’. I was like ‘Oh, well I thought it went really well’.”

The episode shows footage of the royal family leaving St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, with Meghan linking Harry’s arm and chatting across to Kate who was walking out alongside William.

The Duke of York and his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie can be seen walking behind the two couples.

Royal Christmases usually feature a morning trip to the church, the greeting of well-wishers, and a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.