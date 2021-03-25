Members of the Freshwater Five lose appeal against cocaine plot convictions

Two members of the Freshwater Five, who were jailed for trying to smuggle 250kg of cocaine into the UK, have lost a bid to overturn their convictions at the Court of Appeal.

Jonathan Beere, 51, and Daniel Payne, 46, were jailed in 2011 for 24 and 18 years respectively for conspiracy to import £53 million of cocaine into the UK via Freshwater Bay, off the coast of the Isle of Wight.

Payne and three co-defendants – Jamie Green, Scott Birtwistle and Zoran Dresic – were said to have collected the drugs from the English Channel in a fishing boat, the Galwad-Y-Mor, in May 2010.

Beere was alleged to have acted as a liaison between Green, the skipper of the Galwad who was also jailed for 24 years, and those organising the smuggling.

Freshwater Five (PA Media)

At their trial in 2011, Kingston Crown Court heard the Galwad crossed the path of the Oriane, a container ship sailing from Brazil, and then slowed down to collect the cocaine.

The Court of Appeal heard in February that new radar evidence showed “the Galwad never crossed behind the Oriane”, meaning it was “simply impossible” for them to have collected the drugs.

Beere and Payne’s barrister Joel Bennathan QC said the new data “transforms the picture that was presented to the jury”.

But on Thursday, the Court of Appeal dismissed Beere and Payne’s appeals against their convictions.

In the court’s ruling, Sir Julian Flaux – sitting with Mr Justice Andrew Baker and Mr Justice Calver – said: “Standing back and looking at all the evidence available at trial as well as the evidence now available, whilst the evidence is circumstantial, this was, as the (Criminal Cases Review Commission) concluded, a ‘compelling prosecution case of conspiracy to import cocaine’.

“The grounds of appeal do not begin individually or collectively to cast doubt on the safety of these applicants’ convictions.

“The applications for leave to appeal conviction are accordingly refused, as are the applications for an extension of time and to adduce fresh evidence.”