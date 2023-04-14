14 April 2023

Members of Unison vote to accept pay offer in NHS dispute

By The Newsroom
14 April 2023

Members of Unison have voted overwhelmingly to accept a pay offer aimed at resolving the long-running NHS dispute.

The union announced that 74% of those who voted backed the deal of a 5% pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year.

The turnout was 52% among Unison’s 288,000 members in England.

The decision was revealed ahead of an announcement by the Royal College of Nursing of its ballot among nurses on the same offer.

