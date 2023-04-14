Members of Unison vote to accept pay offer in NHS dispute
By The Newsroom
Members of Unison have voted overwhelmingly to accept a pay offer aimed at resolving the long-running NHS dispute.
The union announced that 74% of those who voted backed the deal of a 5% pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year.
The turnout was 52% among Unison’s 288,000 members in England.
The decision was revealed ahead of an announcement by the Royal College of Nursing of its ballot among nurses on the same offer.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox