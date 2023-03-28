MI5 raises Northern Ireland terror threat level to ‘severe’
By The Newsroom
MI5 has increased the terror threat level in Northern Ireland from “substantial” to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris cited a “small number” of individuals who remain determined to use “politically motivated violence”.
Announcing the change on Tuesday, he urged the public to “remain vigilant” but “not be alarmed”.
