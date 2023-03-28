28 March 2023

MI5 raises Northern Ireland terror threat level to ‘severe’

By The Newsroom
28 March 2023

MI5 has increased the terror threat level in Northern Ireland from “substantial” to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris cited a “small number” of individuals who remain determined to use “politically motivated violence”.

Announcing the change on Tuesday, he urged the public to “remain vigilant” but “not be alarmed”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Teacher strikes could disrupt exams as union urges members to reject pay offer

news

Harry returns to High Court for second day of hearing in privacy claim

news

Humza Yousaf is elected new SNP leader and prospective First Minister

news