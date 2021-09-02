‘Miracle’ cat who survived bus collision in search for new home

A cat described as a “miracle” after being hit by a bus and surviving is in search of a new home following five months of recovery.

Tortoiseshell feline Trudie suffered head injuries when she was hit by a bus in Luton on March 14, and ran off in fear when people tried to help.

RSPCA assistant Amy Hearne and volunteer Katie Duncan, who are a part of the Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire, went out to find the cat.

Appeals for knowledge about her whereabouts were made via posters and social media, with local vets and charities dropping off leaflets in the area.

Sixteen days after being hit a breakthrough came, when Trudie was spotted by a local business owner who got in touch with the RSPCA.

Trudie was hit by a bus (RSPCA)

Ms Hearne said: “Her facial injuries had left her unable to eat so she was weak and exhausted and must have been in so much pain.

“She spent a week at the vets where she had life-saving surgery to remove her eye and wire her jaw back together. I can’t believe she’d survived as long as she had; she’s a little fighter.

“For the first week, Trudie was fed via a tube and, when she was moved to Southridge’s cattery, staff gave her round-the-clock care to get her eating normally again and to help her back onto her paws.

“She’s cheeky, affectionate and playful; she’s such a character and will bring so much joy to the right family. She’s still a youngster and absolutely loves to play but is also a real cuddlebug and will curl up on your lap within seconds of you sitting down.”

The search for a new home is under way for Trudie, with the RSPCA saying she requires a safe environment away from loud busy roads and railways.