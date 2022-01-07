07 January 2022

Missing man’s car found in Highlands

07 January 2022

The “distinctive” car of a man who went missing on Christmas Day has been found in the north of Scotland

Jonathan Knutton disappeared at 8.30pm on Saturday December 25 from the Derbyshire village of Mackworth.

His car has now been found in the Cairngorms National Park, near Aviemore, Police Scotland said.

A police spokesperson said: “Jonathan is white, 6ft tall with short brown hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a smart blue winter coat, jeans and a dark grey hat.

“Jonathan’s car, a distinctive silver Citroen DS3 with a purple roof and a registration starting HJ63, has been found in the area of Badaguish Outdoor Centre, Glenmore, near Aviemore.

“Anyone who has seen Jonathan or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference number 1529 of January 6.”

