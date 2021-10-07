Missing teenage girls found safe and well

The Metropolitan Police said two missing teenage girls have been found (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire) (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
16:47pm, Thu 07 Oct 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Two teenage girls who were the subject of a police appeal after they went missing from their homes almost a week ago have been found safe and well.

The Metropolitan Police said one of the teenagers was last seen on Friday October 1 at her home in Canterbury, Kent, while the other was last seen on Sunday in Harrow, west London.

They were found at an address in Scotland on Thursday, the force said, adding: “They are safe and well and are being supported by specialist officers.”

A 54-year-old man arrested on Tuesday has been charged in connection with the case and a 20-year-old man held at a separate address in Scotland on Thursday remains in custody at a Police Scotland facility.

Detectives from the Met’s North West Command Unit are investigating.

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

PA