More travel chaos for passengers as train drivers strike

Strikes by train drivers will continue on Sunday, leading to the cancellation of services, with more disruption set to hit passengers for the rest of the week.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef are staging a series of walkouts in the coming days in a long-running dispute over pay.

They are also banning overtime until next weekend which will lead to disruption and cancellations.

Drivers on East Midlands Trains and LNER went on strike on Saturday, crippling services on a busy pre-Christmas shopping day.

Aslef members on Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, West Midlands Trains and Great Northern/Thameslink will strike on Sunday, with an expected knock-on impact on services on Monday morning.

Avanti West Coast services on the days either side of the strike will also be affected, along with industrial action impacting other train companies throughout the week,

No Great Northern or Thameslink trains will run on Sunday and they will restart between 7am and 9am on Monday.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director, said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption customers will experience as we make significant timetable changes during this period of sustained national industrial action. I strongly urge customers to check every journey, every day, so they aren’t caught out.

“No two consecutive days will be the same, so please plan all your journeys carefully, including any connections with other operators, in advance at nationalrail.co.uk, and once again before you set off.

“Industrial action is terrible for everyone and we hope for a national resolution as soon as possible.”

Avanti West Coast urged passengers not to attempt to travel on Sunday as none of its services will run.

The company said: “Avanti West Coast services on the days either side of the strike will also be affected, along with industrial action impacting other train companies throughout the week, so we recommend you check your entire journey before you travel.”

Passengers were told they can claim a full, fee-free refund from their point of purchase.

No Chiltern Railways or West Midlands Railway services will operate on Sunday because of the industrial action.

Aslef members last week voted overwhelmingly in favour of continuing taking strike action for the next six months, which the union said was proof they were still solidly behind the campaign for an increase to a pay offer worth 8% over two years.

The Rail Delivery Group and the Government have urged the union to put the offer to a ballot, saying it would increase annual pay from almost £60,000 to almost £65,000.

The dispute remains deadlocked after 18 months, with no sign of a breakthrough.