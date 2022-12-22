Mother accused of murdering two young sons appears in court

A mother accused of murdering her two young sons has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Kara Alexander, 44, is charged over the deaths of Marley Thomas, aged five, and two-year-old Elijah Thomas.

The brothers were last seen alive on the afternoon of December 15.

The following afternoon, police were called after the children’s father became concerned for their welfare.

He forced entry to their home in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, and found the boys dead.

The ambulance service attended and confirmed the children were deceased.

The defendant was found in a nearby garden and detained by police.

The results of post-mortem examinations have yet to be obtained.

But it is understood that initial findings suggest the boys’ breathing had been restricted in some way, such as smothering or drowning.

On Thursday, Alexander appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Bronzefield prison for a preliminary hearing.

She spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth before a timetable for the case was set.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC said a plea hearing would take place on March 9 next year.

The judge also set a provisional trial from July 10 next year.

Alexander of Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, was remanded into custody.