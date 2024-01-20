Mother makes appeal to catch son’s killers as £20,000 reward offered

The devastated mother of a teenager stabbed to death in a city park has again appealed for information to catch her son’s murderers as a £20,000 reward is offered.

Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19, suffered multiple stab wounds during an attack in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls, Bristol, on July 21 last year.

A total of six men have been arrested by Avon and Somerset Police on suspicion of murder.

Three remain on police bail while the others have been released without charge, the force said.

Irene Muthemba spoke again publicly ahead of what would have been her son’s 20th birthday on Monday.

“Somewhere in this city there’s a parent, grandparent, sibling, auntie, uncle, cousin, spouse, a friend, a colleague, a neighbour or a friend of a friend that has information that can bring Eddie’s killers to justice,” she said.

“But they have not come forward, because they may be thinking it is not relevant or important.

“But if it is something that doesn’t sit right with you, why not come forward and let the police decide whether it is important and relevant or not?

“If this is your child, that is involved in any way in that horrendous incident that ended a young life, why would you keep silent?

“Because while you’re keeping to that code of silence, you are assisting a murderer.

While our family drowns in grief, you are covering your ears and burying your head in the sand

“You are communicating to our youth that it is OK to carry knives, and that it is not that deep or serious to take a person’s life.

“You are affirming their actions and letting them believe that you don’t care about what they have done.

“You are allowing them to think that you don’t care about the devastation that their actions have brought to another family.

“So while our family drowns in grief, you are covering your ears and burying your head in the sand.

“Justice may not bring Eddie back, but it may bring closure. And so fighting for justice for him will bring healing to many. It may change another life or even save another life.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area on the night of the killing and may have seen two people riding an electric motorbike – possibly a Sur-Ron – in St Pauls or Easton to contact them.

Detective Inspector Mark Almond, who is leading the investigation, appealed for anyone who had been in contact with the teenager on the day of his death to get in touch.

“Our thoughts are with Eddie’s family now as they have been every day as we work to bring those responsible for Eddie’s death to justice,” he said.

“We have made arrests but that is not the end of our investigation. We know that there were lots of people in the area that Friday night.

“I would ask anyone who has not yet spoken with officers to come forward.

“You might not think you have anything to tell us, but the tiniest piece of information could be the vital clue which brings the case home to the right person.”

Police have carried out door-to-door enquiries, spent hours trawling CCTV footage, carried out meticulous forensic investigations and reviewed every piece of information which has been submitted to the incident room.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information which leads to a conviction.