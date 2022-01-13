13 January 2022

MP: MI5 warnings over Chinese government ‘agent’ being ‘active’ in UK Parliament

By The Newsroom
13 January 2022

An agent of the Chinese government has been active in the British Parliament in a bid to “subvert the processes”, MPs have heard.

Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he understood MI5 has contacted Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle about the matter.

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith (John Stillwell/PA) (PA Archive)

Raising a point of order in the Commons Sir Iain said the Speaker has emailed MPs.

He said: “They key issue here is I understand that Mr Speaker has been contacted by MI5 and is now warning members of Parliament that there has been an agent of the Chinese government active here in Parliament working with a Member of Parliament, obviously to subvert the processes here.

“I say, as a Member of Parliament who has been sanctioned by the Chinese government, that this is a matter of grave concern.”

