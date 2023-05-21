Murdered soldier Lee Rigby’s son raises £40,000 in charity bid to honour father

The son of murdered soldier Lee Rigby has so far raised £40,000 in a charity drive to help other bereaved forces children and “in honour” of his father.

Jack Rigby was two years old when his father Lee, 25, died as a result of multiple cut and stab wounds after being attacked by extremists Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale in Woolwich, south-east London on 22 May 2013.

To mark the 10th anniversary, Jack, now aged 12, took part in the Scotty’s May Marathon – a challenge in which people complete 26.2 miles throughout the month of May – and has already beaten his £10,000 target which was “to raise £1,000 for every year my dad has been gone”.

In a video thanking those who have donated to Jack’s fundraiser, his mother Rebecca, 40, said: “The amount that’s been raised so far is absolutely phenomenal and I am immensely proud of Jack for everything that he is doing to raise funds and awareness for Scotty’s, and to do something positive in Lee’s name.

“May’s not an easy time for us and doing this is really helping Jack to get through this difficult period, so thank you.”

Jack, who now lives in Halifax, West Yorkshire, is raising funds on behalf of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a tri-service charity which has supported him and other children and young people aged up to 25, who are grieving the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Jack had said he wanted to do the charity drive because “Scotty’s makes me feel proud” and the fundraiser would enable them “to continue to help me and hundreds of other children just like me”.

He added: “It helps to know I’m not the only one in my situation and that there’s people I can reach out and talk to, whenever I need them.”

The Rigbys have used respite breaks organised by Scotty’s to take some time away and make new memories.

They have also attended a number of events, including taking part in the National Service of Remembrance and Scotty’s annual Christmas parties, where Jack has spent time with other children in his situation.

He has also been offered one-to-one bereavement support, and met the Duke of Sussex at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2017.

Urging people to continue sending in their donations, Ms Rigby added in the video: “If you can’t make a donation, please share the posts with your friends and let’s just raise as much awareness and funds as we can for such an amazing charity because Scotty’s really do help.

“They have supported Jack since 2013 and continue to do so. Let’s do what we can to show them how grateful we are and that Lee has not been forgotten, and that we can do something positive in his name. Thank you.”

Fusilier Rigby was off duty when he was murdered near the Royal Artillery Barracks.

Adebolajo was given a whole-life term and Adebowale was jailed for a minimum of 45 years.