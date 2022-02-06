06 February 2022

Murderer arrested after going missing from prison

By The Newsroom
06 February 2022

A murderer has been arrested after going missing from a prison in Suffolk.

Police said Christopher Mortimer was discovered to have been missing from Hollesley Bay prison at around 8am on Saturday.

Suffolk Police said Mortimer was arrested in the Woodbridge area on Saturday evening and returned to the prison system.

Christopher Mortimer, who is serving a life sentence for murder, has gone missing from Hollesley Bay prison (Suffolk Police/PA)

The 37-year-old is serving a life sentence for murder.

Police also offered their thanks to the public for their assistance in helping the force track him down.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tragic outcome as five-year-old boy rescued from deep well in Morocco dies

world news

Boris supporting Nadine Dorries in car crash BBC interview is reluctant to say if she has spoken to PM

news

Now Sajid Javid joins Rishi Sunak in distancing himself from PM’s Jimmy Savile slur at Keir Starmer

news