Neo-Nazi jailed for membership of banned group

A man convicted of acting as “head of propaganda” for a banned neo-Nazi terror group set up to wage a race war in Britain has received an extended 10-year prison sentence.

Ben Raymond, 32, co-founded the “unapologetically racist” organisation National Action in 2013, which promoted ethnic cleansing, as well as attacks on LGBTQ people and liberals.

It was banned under terror legislation in December 2016, becoming the first far-right group to be proscribed since the British Union of Fascists in 1940.

After the move by the Home Office, Raymond, from Wiltshire, helped National Action morph into a new group called NS131 – National Socialist Anti-Capitalist Action.

Ben Raymond gave a speech at a National Action demonstration in Liverpool (West Midlands Police/PA)

At Bristol Crown Court, Judge Christopher Parker QC sentenced Raymond to an eight-year prison sentence and a two-year extended period on licence.

Raymond will serve a minimum of five years and four months’ imprisonment before he can be considered for parole. He is also subject to the notification provisions of the Terrorism Act for 15 years.

Passing sentence, the judge said National Action planned to recruit young people into its ranks and Raymond’s role as the propaganda chief was in effect “grooming” them.

“You intended that the material should be used in order to recruit new members, and specifically new young members,” he said.

“It is clear this propaganda material was aimed at these young people. In effect these young people were at risk of being groomed by your material to commit acts of extreme racial violence which National Action no doubt had sympathy.”

Custody image of Ben Raymond (West Midlands Police/PA) (PA Media)

Raymond, of Beechcroft Road, Swindon was found guilty by a jury of being a member of a proscribed organisation contrary to Section 11 of the Terrorism Act.

He was further convicted of two counts of possessing a document or record of use to a terrorist contrary to Section 58 of the Act.

These documents were entitled, “2083 – European Declaration of Independence by Andrew Berwick” and “Homemade Detonators by Ragnar Benson”. He was acquitted of four further similar offences.