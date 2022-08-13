13 August 2022

Nine-year-old boy missing from Bournemouth beach found

By The Newsroom
13 August 2022

A nine-year-old boy who went missing from Bournemouth beach in Dorset on Saturday morning has been found.

Dorset Police issued an appeal to find Massien Belguesmia after his disappeared from the beach front at around 9.20am.

The force said that following an extensive search, Massien had been located and reunited with his parents at around 11.30am.

The force thanked everyone who helped with the search and shared the appeal.

