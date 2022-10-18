Northern Ireland Secretary targeting ‘host of improvements’ to legacy Bill

Improvements are being planned for the controversial Bill to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is set for its second reading in the House of Lords in the next two weeks.

He said he believes the Bill is likely to be the “last legislative vehicle that will go down this road”.

There is almost universal opposition to the proposed legislation which would see an effective amnesty offered for people accused of Troubles offences as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body.

It is also set to halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

Mr Heaton-Harris told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that he is undertaking engagement on the Bill, with a view to making improvements.

“I’d like to try and use this opportunity to improve the Bill as best as I possibly can as it goes through its process,” he said.

“So I will be looking for those improvements to hopefully come in the Lords.”

Asked for detail on what areas of the Bill he expects amendments in the Lords to focus on, Mr Heaton-Harris described a “host of different areas… where I think there could be improvements”.

“I’m trying to build up a complete picture of how we have got to where we have got to, and because it is such a complicated area and I know there are many pitfalls in it… I’m relying on good advice to make sure when we get to that point, that these are valid improvements,” he told MPs.

Asked whether the cut-off point for access to justice will be reconsidered, he said: “We have been talking about this within the department and I’m still taking views on that.”

Alliance MP Stephen Farry asked Mr Heaton-Harris whether he would be prepared to meet the family of John Pat Cunningham, a Co Tyrone man whose death in 1974 prompted a charge of attempted murder against military veteran Dennis Hutchings.

The Cunningham family recently expressed concern following reports of the erection of a memorial to Mr Hutchings in Palace Barracks in Co Down.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he is trying to talk to as broad a group of people as he can in the coming weeks around legacy.

“I can’t promise that I will but I will ask my officials to see if that is at all possible,” he said.