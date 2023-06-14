Nottingham attacks: What we know about the incidents so far

Police have confirmed three people – Barnaby Webber, Grace Kumar and Ian Coates – were killed and another three injured in connected attacks in Nottingham on Tuesday morning.

A man was later arrested in connection with the incidents, which saw a number of roads closed across the city.

Here is what we know about the events so far:

– Two University of Nottingham students, Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both 19, were found dead in Ilkeston Road shortly after 4am.

– A man matching the suspect’s description then tried to gain entry to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but was denied entry.

– A third man, Ian Coates, 65, was found dead with stab wounds on Magdala Road.

– It is then believed the suspect stole a white van from Mr Coates before attempting to run over three people in Milton Street.

– One man is in a critical condition with the two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries during the incident in the Milton Street area.

– Officers then detained a man after he approached them on Bentinck Road holding a knife at around 5.30am.

– Police confirmed a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

– Police also confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks.

– Detectives said they are keeping an “open mind” as to what the motives behind the attacks were, and are working with counter-terrorism investigators to establish what happened.

– Shortly before 1pm on Tuesday, armed officers were seen a few hundred yards outside of the main cordon in Ilkeston Road, where they put two young women in the back of a marked police car.

– Police have carried out searches at addresses across the city.

– Road closures remain in place throughout the city as police investigate.