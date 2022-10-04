04 October 2022

Nurse to go on trial charged with murder of seven babies

By The Newsroom
04 October 2022

A nurse will go on trial on Tuesday accused of multiple baby murders.

Lucy Letby, 32, will face charges that she murdered five boys and two girls, and attempted to murder five boys and five girls, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is said to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester.

She denies all the allegations.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.

The trial at Manchester Crown Court is estimated to last up to six months.

