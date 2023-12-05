05 December 2023

Officer charged over death of man hit by police car, watchdog says

By The Newsroom
05 December 2023

A police officer will appear in court after the death of a man who was hit and killed by a Sussex Police car.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert, 27, had been on foot when he was hit by the vehicle shortly after 11.10pm on April 30, 2022 and was confirmed dead at the scene in Peacehaven.

A Sussex Police officer has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 9.

The charge was brought by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Tuesday after a police watchdog investigation ended in April this year and a file of evidence was referred to them.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said a second officer who was under criminal investigation for perverting the course of justice has not been charged by the CPS.

