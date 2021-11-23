One suspect in Somerset murders released under investigation

One of two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a married couple in their home in a Somerset village has been released under investigation, police said.

The victims, named locally as Stephen and Jennifer Chapple, were found with serious injuries in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, at around 9.45pm on Sunday and later pronounced dead at the scene.

They had previously been involved in rows about parking with a neighbour, residents told the PA news agency.

The couple’s two young sons, aged around four and seven, were in the address at the time, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Two men, aged 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday evening.

The older man has been released under investigation, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A woman living nearby told PA: “We didn’t see much of (the suspect) really, but there had been rows in the past about parking.”

Mr Chapple is believed to have taught computing at a nearby college while his wife worked in customer services at a garden centre.

The couple’s youngest son had just started primary school.

One neighbour described the victims as “very friendly”.

“I knew them by sight but I didn’t know their names, my dog used to really like the lady.”

Avon and Somerset Police said that due to prior contact with those involved, the force had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The thoughts of everyone in the force this morning are with the families of the two people who sadly died last night.

“Two young children were inside the property at the time of the incident and while thankfully they weren’t hurt, they are understandably distressed at what has happened.

“They are being looked after and specially trained officers have been deployed to support the victims’ families in what is undoubtedly the most difficult of times.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101 quoting reference number 5221274497.