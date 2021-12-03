Parents of suspect in school shooting charged with involuntary manslaughter
A prosecutor has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school.
James and Jennifer Crumbley were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Authorities have said Ethan Crumbley opened fire on Tuesday at Oxford High School roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.
Seven students and a teacher were shot before Crumbley surrendered to sheriff’s officers.
Three of the students died on Tuesday, and the fourth died on Wednesday in hospital.
The semi-automatic gun used in the shooting was purchased legally by Crumbley’s father last week, according to investigators.
“The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons,” Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said on Thursday.
The gun “seems to have been just freely available to that individual”.
She said the parents’ actions went “far beyond negligence”.
Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.
